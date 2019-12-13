NEW ALBANY – One person is injured following an accident involving a school bus.
Three students, a bus monitor and a bus driver were on the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools bus at the time of the accident Friday morning. None were injured, according to NAFC transportation director Eric Reed.
Reed said the accident happened just before 7 a.m. when a SUV was turning left on Hausfeldt Lane, heading into the Industrial Park. That car was rear ended by another car, pushing it into the path of the school bus, traveling the opposite way, going east.
Reed said the driver of the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital.
The full-sized bus was transporting special education students to Mount Tabor Elementary, Hazelwood Middle School and S. Ellen Jones Elementary at the time, he added.
The bus suffered "extensive" damage and is not drivable, Reed said, adding that the front axle was pushed back and the battery box was caved in. The bus also needs a new hood and fender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.