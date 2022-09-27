The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Events below from Oct. 1-Oct. 8:
Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program,”Medicare 101: The Basics” on Saturday, Oct. 1 and again on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you have questions about Medicare? Join local, licensed agent Larry Isom for a Medicare Basics presentation on either or both dates. These sessions are an excellent opportunity to learn more about Medicare plans, processes, enrollment, and coverage, especially for those just turning 65 or if you’re already a Medicare beneficiary and could use a refresher! Time will be allowed for a question-and-answer period after each presentation.
Local Author Meet and Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a special hour with Bob Hill, a former Louisville Courier-Journal columnist, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
During his 33 years at the Courier-Journal, Hill wrote more than 4,000 columns and feature stories, including 10 books. The subject matter in these books ranged from gardening to true crime to baseball and basketball history. One of his books was Double Jeopardy. Published in 1995, it took a critical look at the American criminal justice system and the case against Mel Ignatow, who was acquitted of the murder of his fiancée Brenda Schaefer.
During this program, Hill will focus on a soon-to-be-released book about David Jones, the co-founder of Humana. After his presentation, he will sign copies of an earlier book he published, a collection of his columns from the Courier-Journal. The book sells for $10; only cash will be accepted.
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. We will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
Jewelry Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a Jewelry Making Craft Class with Jewelry Artist Kelly Avery-Boyd, Monday, Oct. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the real world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be on necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will run between $20 and $35. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Clarksville Library hosting family movie for Hispanic Heritage month
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host a family movie in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This family event will include an all ages craft, movie and children’s book giveaway. Join an evening of fun celebrating Hispanic Heritage.
Clarksville Library hosting LEGO Beyond the Build
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Clarksville Branch) will host LEGO Beyond the Build on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is for kids in grades K-5 who can’t get enough of LEGOS . Participants will go beyond building with bricks to playing games, making crafts, and even coding. Some activities include making a friendship bracelet, designing your own unique LEGO figure, and creating a LEGO landscape using stickers. Participants will also get a LEGO workbook to take home and two free games that they can play and keep. Registration is required for this event.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Join us as we discuss natural ways to take care of our breasts and which essential oils can help. (Optional $5 Make & Take)
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
