The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Upcoming December events include:
Let's learn about RSVP at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a program about RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The program will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Leann Lindley, the Tri-County Coordinator of RSVP, will enlighten those in attendance about her role in helping individuals who are 55 and older to use their gifts and talents to connect with various volunteer opportunities throughout Southern Indiana.
Holiday crafts at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a unique Holiday Craft Gathering with Librarian Diane Stepro, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location.
Yarn painting is an easy craft that involves creating vibrant and textured pieces of art using just yarn and glue. No cost is involved, but pre-registration will be limited to 20 individuals. This craft is open to all age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Crocheting Classes at the library
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. If you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a crocheting class on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.
The instructor, Joyce Ellis, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn with them to the class. If you miss this class, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023.
Clarksville Library hosting local author
The Clarksville Library will host local author Sherna Williams on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sherna Williams is an author and school psychologist. She was inspired to write her book "Hidden in the Details" after a devastating medical diagnosis of her 4-month-old daughter, Celeste. Through her faith and commitment to God, Sherna and her family got through the emergency procedure necessary to correct Celeste's condition. They were moved to share their experience with others going through similar hardships. They even formed a Christian non-profit, the Hesed Movement, to reach out and assist those in need by providing care packages to their families. Come and listen to Sherna's story and learn how she and her family transformed a tragic diagnosis and journey into a beneficial community resource for us all to experience.
Jewelry Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry Making Craft Class with Jewelry Artist Kelly Avery-Boyd, Monday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Just in time for the holidays, you can make a necklace for yourself or a gift for someone special in your life.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the real world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be on necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will be between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. A maximum of 10 participants will be allowed to pre-register.
Let's have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation About Books on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Branch location.
Join us for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Clarksville Library hosting Christmas Karaoke
The Clarksville Library will host Christmas Karaoke on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Bring the whole family to the library for a night of Christmas caroling on the karaoke machine. This fun event for the entire family may become a holiday tradition. No registration is required.
For more information on any of the programs ahead, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
