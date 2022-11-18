The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. The speaker will explore how the criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to attend an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Take some time from the Holiday planning and shopping to unwind with a multi-sensory experience. Learn about the spices and herbs that were used in the Holy Anointing oil in the Bible. Relax and unwind as you experience those ingredients in essential oil form. At the end of the class there will be a mini-group Joy Coach Session. (Optional $10 Make and Take)
Clarksville Library Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Battle of the Bulge
The Clarksville Library will host Battle of the Bulge on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn about one of World War II's most harrowing final battles. In the Ardennes region of France in late 1944, the Battle of the Bulge was Hitler's last desperate attempt to salvage the war that was turning against him and his Nazi government. This presentation by Mike Stock of the World War II Roundtable will focus on the events leading up to and during the all-out assault. Learn about its impact on future army operations during the war and its cultural relevance to WW II historians and scholars.
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Come to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
