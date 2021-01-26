A sidewalk improvement project for Olive Avenue was about $40,000 under budget, and the New Albany Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to use those remaining funds for additional work.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said about $30,000 will be utilized for drainage improvements in the area. The commission approved a design and construction management contract worth about $10,000.
The money for the project comes through federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
The sidewalk project started last year, and Staten said there's some work still to be finished. A construction contract will have to be approved before the drainage work can be completed.
