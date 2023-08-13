ANDERSON — Throughout more than 50 years of angling along the White River, J.R. Rosencrans has not only become familiar with its prime fishing spots, but he’s also seen its ecosystem transformed.
“When I was in grade school, we lived by the White River, and we would see stuff floating down that river that was horrible,” Rosencrans recalled. “I remember what the fish looked like. They were just not healthy-looking fish.”
The river has made considerable strides since then. Aided by sweeping amendments to the first federal law to address water pollution, the Clean Water Act established a regulatory structure for monitoring and curbing pollution discharges into U.S. waters. At the state level, legislators have addressed the issue by adopting protocols for Indiana’s environmental agencies — including the Department of Environmental Management, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health — to join forces in testing fish annually.
“They have taken tons of stuff out of the river,” Rosencrans said. “Now, this river is pristine. It’s nice. It’s turned around.”
Still, environmental advocates continue to express dismay about a persistent problem: In some places, fish in the state’s more than 35,000 miles of rivers continue to show concentrations of mercury high enough to result in adverse health effects for those who consume them.
The path to high mercury levels in bluegill, bass and other common species isn’t a straight line, experts say. According to Sheryl Myers, a founding director of the Heart of the River coalition, mercury concentrations increase through a process known as biomagnification.
“The little fish, the minnows, they eat the algae,” Myers said. “The bigger fish eat the smaller fish, and (that) mercury accumulates in fat tissue. Every time it goes up another level in the food chain, the predators would have a higher level (of mercury), and it becomes more concentrated.”
Mercury is a neurotoxic metal, meaning exposure to it can disrupt normal activity in the nervous system. It can cause abnormal neurological development in fetuses, which is a main reason women are advised to avoid eating fish while pregnant.
Indiana is far from the only place where mercury levels in marine life are causing concern. According to the National Resources Defense Council, every state in the country has advisories against eating fish caught in certain waterways due to high mercury levels. A recent national survey estimated that as many as 19 million people who ate fish they caught themselves three or more times a week were exposed to mercury concentrations high enough to results in adverse health effects.
Those numbers didn’t surprise Myers, who said trace amounts of mercury in fish are “sort of universal.” She recalled health scares in the 1970s, when mercury pollution was deemed a nationwide health hazard and led to the recall of millions of units of canned tuna and other seafood products.
“As far as safe standards, there isn’t a safe level of mercury,” she said. “If there’s even a minute amount of mercury in the water, it’s a problem.”
Officials with the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said bodies of water from each of the state’s nine basin regions are sampled at least once every five years.
“Factors including type and size of fish, and contaminant concentrations are used in determining consumption guidelines and advisories,” said Lisa Welch, media relations coordinator for IDOH, in an email interview.
Public health experts point to emissions from coal-fired power plants as a key factor driving mercury contamination levels in the state’s waterways. Mercury from those plants mixes with precipitation in the atmosphere and falls either directly into the bodies of water, or into soils which are then washed into them.
There, bacteria alters the mercury into a toxic organic form, which is then ingested by progressively larger organisms until it reaches human consumption.
“We’re still getting half of our electricity from coal,” Myers noted. “It’s still the major source of mercury that we’re seeing in our rivers.”
Welch pointed to several resources that fishermen should consult if their desire is to eat what they catch on their next outing. They include the Indiana Fish Consumption Guidelines Map and the IDOH’s overall fish consumption guidelines.
