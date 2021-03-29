JEFFERSONVILLE — Affinity, a uniform, professional workwear and safety garment manufacturer and distributor, is moving its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing facility and distribution center to an America Place property within the River Ridge Commerce Center. Representatives of One Southern Indiana (1si) and Affinity made the announcement Monday.
The $3.9 million project would create 160 new jobs with pay averaging 32% above the Clark County average wage and include the lease of a 100,000-square-foot building, with some customization to the space, new computer hardware and software.
“Affinity is a growing, stable company that is delighted to bring a state-of-the-art distribution center to Indiana,” said Senior Vice President Gregg Mischner. “Affinity is part of the Mi Hub family of brands and this development allows the group to expand its global footprint and better service our clients with faster shipping anywhere to the U.S. and around the world. This new location gives Affinity the opportunity to fully focus on the corporate apparel and PPE marketplace, to become the industry’s leading provider within the mid-market sector in North America.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said, “I am proud Jeffersonville continues to attract companies like Affinity from around the globe to its business-friendly, world-class amenities, and we stand ready to assist in any way possible. The city will continue to improve its infrastructure, quality of place and many other assets to ensure it remains competitive with any location in the United States as the best place to start a new business venture.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) offered Affinity up to $1.7 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job-creation plans along with training assistance up to $100,000. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
“Indiana’s business-friendly environment, skilled talent pipeline and strong manufacturing sector offer companies like Affinity the perfect location to establish and grow their footprint,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “We’re extremely grateful that with 49 other states to choose from, Affinity picked Indiana to establish its new home and create quality career opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come.”
The location of the new company is 401 Salem Road, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business and manufacturing park under development along the Ohio River, across from Louisville. Recently, the River Ridge Commerce Center reported increased employment, expanded development and generated an increase of $2.5 billion in economic output in 2020 alone — the largest output from the business park since it opened.
￼￼“The River Ridge Development Authority is pleased to welcome the latest international company, Affinity, to the River Ridge Commerce Center in Southern Indiana,” said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority. “We look forward to working with them and establishing a long-lasting partnership as they grow with us here in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Affinity is making a major commitment by bringing manufacturing, distribution and the company’s new U.S. headquarters to Southern Indiana. I want to compliment Affinity and the dedicated group of partners that worked to bring them here, including the IEDC, One Southern Indiana, America Place and our team at River Ridge.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, said, “Affinity is a great addition to the River Ridge Commerce Center and Southern Indiana business community. 1si’s economic development efforts are focused on attracting and supporting diverse industry in order to mitigate fluctuations in any one industry, as well as increasing the average wages of Clark and Floyd county workers to ensure a better quality of life. Affinity’s decision to locate here checks both those boxes and we couldn’t be happier. We look forward to working with company leaders to ensure they have the tools needed to work towards success, now and in the future.”
