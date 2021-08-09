NEW ALBANY — As individuals across the state struggle to find affordable housing, the statewide organization Prosperity Indiana has scheduled a series of talks this month with local groups and officials to find solutions.
The meetings have been divided into six regions, with New Albany being the host of the Southeast regional meeting on Aug. 19. State representatives Ed Clere, Rita Fleming and Karen Engleman will be present for the conversations.
Twenty-six percent of Indiana renters are deemed extremely low income by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), meaning that those households have incomes that are at or below the poverty line, or receive 30% of the area’s median income. According to the NLIHC, there are 37 available, affordable rental units per 100 extremely low income renters.
Of the 26% of extremely low income renters, 72% face severe cost burden, meaning they spend half or more of their monthly income on housing costs. The NLIHC notes that severely cost-burdened renters are more likely to sacrifice necessities to pay rent and face housing instability.
Indiana received almost $372 million from the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) Program in January to aid households that are facing difficulties paying rent and/or utilities because of COVID-19.
According to information collected by EvictionLab’s Eviction Tracking System and shared with Andrew Bradley, Prosperity Indiana’s policy director, there were 562 evictions filed in Floyd County in the last year. Bradley highlighted the gap between that number of evictions filed and the 115 households that have been assisted by IERA as of Aug. 2.
Director of IERA Rayanna Binder can be expected at the Southeast meeting to help local stakeholder organizations to administer the program’s money.
“She's graciously agreed to come down from Indianapolis and participate in the roundtable to get more rental assistance money out into the community which will provide relief for both renters and rental property owners,” Clere said.
Prosperity Indiana will provide more local data of eviction rates and housing at the meeting, including for Floyd and Clark County.
Clere has been a proponent of improving housing conditions within the state, having authored House Bill 1219 in January. The bill would have allowed individuals to expunge illegitimate evictions from their record and required landlords to provide prospective tenants with a copy of the report stating why they were denied, amongst dealing with other housing issues.
In reference to housing stability and affordability, Clere said, “It’s a very timely and important topic, and it will be good to get a diverse group of stakeholders and policymakers together in the same room to learn about and discuss what's going on and how we can address it.”
Bradley said that this format started last fall with a statewide Zoom meeting discussing the COVID-19 housing response. The conversation sparked policy ideas but Bradley stated that it was difficult for the ideas to get traction as the pandemic restricted communication between advocates and legislators.
“We decided to take that roundtable format and do these regional meetings where we’re taking the issues to the areas where legislators are, and also then we’re able to bring in the voices and experience of people who really are on the ground,” Bradley said.
Prosperity Indiana is hoping that by hosting these regional meetings it can better understand how different areas of the state differ and how it can best represent those factors when the Indiana General Assembly is back in session.
“We want to learn what works on the ground but also what are the [policies] that they need to help them do their jobs and make sure that our policymakers and our community leaders are hearing that,” Bradley said.
Clere is on the board of the Cardinal Ritter House Birthplace Foundation and suggested that the location be used for the meetings as it represents some of the housing affordability issues that will be discussed.
“There’s still a lot of rental property in that area, but rents have been going up and it’s becoming harder for people to find a home to rent and to be able to afford it even if they find something,” Clere said, commenting on the double-edge sword that is investing in neighborhoods.
The summit is also planning to draw attention to the discrepancies in housing stability and affordability by race, gender and families with children, and what needs to be done to fix these inequalities.
