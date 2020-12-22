CHARLESTOWN — For the first time in the more than six years, Pleasant Ridge neighborhood homeowner Melissa Crawford said she can breathe a sigh of relief.
On Dec. 17, a settlement was reached between the neighborhood association, formed in 2014 to defend against redevelopment of the neighborhood, and the City of Charlestown and its board of public works. The initial complaint filed in 2017 by the neighborhood alleged that the city had previously unfairly imposed fines on a property owned by the neighborhood association while not imposing the same fine on properties purchased by a private company, which had plans to raze and redevelop the area. It was also joined by several other homeowners.
"It's just really hard to put into words," Crawford said. "After six and-a-half years of not knowing about our homes and fighting to keep it, it's just like a weight has been lifted off us. I just wish that this COVID wasn't here so we could all get together and celebrate, but let's just say it's the best Christmas present you could ask for."
News and Tribune archives show that the neighborhood association felt the city was unequally enforcing property maintenance code violations on Pleasant Ridge property owners, while not holding the same standard to developer John Neace. The fines could be forgiven if a homeowner agreed to sell to Neace at $10,000 apiece.
Crawford said she and other homeowners involved in the lawsuit were never against keeping their properties up to code, "it's just that we felt we were being targeted because someone wanted our homes," she said.
The agreement and subsequent ruling issued by Special Judge Jason Mount in Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 states that the city is required to enforce the property maintenance code "in plain language" of the code, and that residents be given time to correct any violation, and 10 days to appeal. Previously, fines had started accruing the day a violated was noted.
"In all cases when corrective action is required, the city shall give property owners a reasonable time to comply with the notice of violation before the imposition of any fine," which would not be less than 10 days, according to the ruling.
It also includes that if a rental inspection reveals an immediate safety threat, it could require immediate vacation of the property to conduct needed repairs.
"It took a long time to do what should have been done in the beginning," Steve Voelker, local attorney who helped represent the neighborhood association in the suit, said. "A lot of money wasted."
Under the settlement, the city has agreed to pay the $70,000 in plaintiff's attorneys' fees — a number which could have been much higher if the neighborhood did not have assistance from Voelker and the Institute for Justice a national non-profit, public interest law firm specializing in civil liberties.
“We are happy that this nightmare is coming to an end for the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, who inherited the case from her predecessor when she assumed office in January of this year, said in a news release. “I know that the residents have endured many sleepless nights as they’ve worried about losing their homes to big development. I hope that everyone rests a little easier tonight knowing that they are safe.”
In December 2019, a new trial date was set in the case, with the potential for mediation. Talks between the parties, which eventually led to the settlement, began this fall.
“This was a complicated case,” Hodges stated in the release. “Ultimately taxpayers can take comfort in knowing that we’ve reached an agreement that saves us the expense of taking the case to trial and that was less than half of the amount set aside for the settlement by the previous insurance carrier, but unfortunately, the city will pay a hefty price for the mismanagement of this development project for years to come.”
Since the development project began and for the duration of the case, Crawford estimated that Neace has purchased around two-thirds of the roughly 350-house neighborhood, built in the 1940s to house workers at the nearby Indiana Army Ammunition Plant, now River Ridge Commerce Center.
Crawford said most have been torn down, and that the developer only stopped that process recently for the winter.
"So there's a lot of vacant lots, but driving past them is much better than driving past his dilapidated houses," she said. "Its not as depressing."
A message left for Neace Tuesday seeking comment on the settlement and next steps with the property he owns in Pleasant Ridge was not returned.
Crawford intends to move forward with buying new flooring for her home, something she's waited to do for six years, she said. Although there were repairs she had to take care of during that time, such as getting a new air system and roof repairs, she and others put major aesthetic changes on hold until they knew the outcome of the case.
"There are things you had to go ahead with, but any expense that was just because you wanted it, we wanted to wait because if we did lose and we lost our homes, we felt like we needed that money to go toward another place," she said.
"Basically our lives have been put on hold for over six years. It's like you can finally take a deep breathe and go on with life."
