BORDEN – Sixth-grader Lila Little stared, engrossed by pictures showing life just after Dec. 7, 1941, otherwise known as Pearl Harbor.
She paused on a photo of children, younger than herself, lined up side-by-side on their knees eating out of a long animal trough.
“They are eating out of a bin like horses!” Little exclaimed, shocked and upset.
Those children were Japanese-Americans — American citizens with Japanese heritage — who were put in internment camps following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Olivia Oberson teaches English at Borden Elementary, but is bringing the history lesson to life by having students research what happened immediately following the attack on Pearl Harbor. After the students complete their research, they will write an essay, arguing whether the United States was justified or not in putting Japanese-Americans in internment camps.
Oberson said a total of 120,000 Japanese-Americans were split among 10 camps in the United States, which were surrounded by barbed-wire fences and guarded by soldiers with guns, out of fear that some may be spies working against the United States. Those put in custody were given a five-day notice and could only bring with them what they could carry, leaving many treasures and family pets behind.
“I didn’t learn about the internment camps [while in school] … It was all focused on the day of Pearl Harbor, the day of the bombing, why we were bombed, all of that,” Oberson said. “So, we chose to do this … to educate them on the ripple effects that Pearl Harbor had on Americans, because yes, they’re Japanese-American, but they’re still Americans. They’re still citizens of the USA. So, to show them how it affected the families and affected the people over here.”
Students read books and researched online to learn more about what happened.
“It was a very big event and I think it should be remembered, so we can learn from it,” said 11-year-old Mercedes Rehmel. “I’ve learned that a lot of things happened in our history and some of them weren’t the best to have happened. We put them in internment camps and I don’t feel that was the best thing to do, because we weren’t for sure they were spies. I think maybe they could have worked something out instead of jumping to conclusions and putting them in camps.”
“I didn’t know we put Japanese people who were in America in internment camps,” said 12-year-old Harrison Wade. “They put them in there, because they thought they could be spies, but they weren’t all spies or bad people, so they didn’t deserve to be in camps.”
The lesson was planned by Oberson as well as Lisa Gardner, West Clark Community Schools reading specialist, and Principal Samantha Hurst, a former sixth-grade teacher. Gardner said the lesson tackles a state standard where students learn how to create an argumentative essay. She said bringing history into it allows students to learn even more.
“The beauty of literature is you can also teach empathy, culture, awareness and tolerance,” Gardner said.
An article from teachingtolerance.org was used, she said, to tell the reality of the camps, which were supposed to be nice homes in a contained area, but instead were horse stalls surrounded by barbed-wire fences.
“[They’re learning about] fear mongering and how that can affect decision-making and leadership,” Gardner said. "And how by creating that culture of fear mongering, or they are just acting out of fear instead of acting out of rational behaviors, these are the devastating effects of what happened, and how some of those individuals never really were able to restore their lives in the same way.”
Congress later passed the Civil Liberties Act of 1987, which apologized for the actions against Japanese-American citizens and vowed to pay each survivor $20,000, according to congress.gov.
Oberson said she hopes students remember this lesson for years to come.
“If you don’t teach history, it will repeat itself,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.