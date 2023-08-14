The Clark County Farm Bureau is partnering with the City of Charlestown at the weekly Saturday Pop-Up event on the square in Charlestown.
Join the Farm Bureau on Saturday, Aug. 19 to see that ” Ag is Everywhere.” Agriculture-related vendors will be on hand to help educate the public and tell our story. Booths include Clark County Extension Service; Sunnyside Master Gardeners; National Land Realty; Poppa Kettle- Kettle Corn, Dylan Farms – bringing Lulu, a Highlander cow; Wright Implements with a tractor, and Farm Bureau Inc. The regular returning vendors with crafts, food and specialty items will also be present as will local music throughout the event. The Pop-Up event is from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
