NEW ALBANY — A new restaurant in downtown New Albany is offering imaginative varieties of tacos and a vibrant atmosphere.
Agave & Rye is set to open its New Albany location Wednesday. The site — at 324 E. Main St. — is the seventh location and the first in Indiana for the taco chain, which also has a restaurant in Louisville.
The company's first location opened three years ago in Covington, Kentucky, and a location on Baxter Avenue in Louisville was opened a year ago. The other restaurants are also in the Midwest.
Rachael Miller, corporate brand manager for Agave & Rye, said she looks forward to the opening of the new site.
“Every opening that we have is so exciting,” Miller said. “The community’s been incredible. That’s one of the biggest things that we choose…we love to be involved in the community and we just found that New Albany was a perfect fit for our brand.”
Jason Fryman, general manager at the New Albany restaurant, said he lives in the community, and he believes the restaurant is bringing “something new and something fun” to downtown New Albany.
“It’s a fun atmosphere for the community to come in and enjoy not just the atmosphere but the food as well,” he said. “We offer something I think that's different than what’s in this community.”
The menu includes “fresh-crafted” tacos, and everything is made from scratch, Fryman said. There are many creative spins on tacos, including a taco with lobster mac and cheese and a taco with tater tots and bourbon-braised beef.
The tacos at Agave & Rye are double-shelled with both a soft flour tortilla and hard corn tortilla so the taco can easily stay together while diners are eating.
The walls of Agave & Rye are covered in colorful murals with an “urban grunge” street art style. Artist Geo Santiago creates the murals at all Agave & Rye locations, but each is unique.
Diners can enjoy a covered patio on the ground level, and in warmer weather, a large outdoor seating area upstairs will be available.
The restaurant's drink menu includes a wide selection of both tequila and bourbon, along with Agave & Rye's signature cocktails.
Miller said the company likes to roll out new menus with the opening of a new location.
For example, a new cocktail to be introduced at the New Albany location includes the “RuPaul, a vodka drink featuring St. Germain liqueur, orange juice and flavored cotton candy.
Miller said Agave & Rye likes to call its food and drink “Instagrammable,” and it's all about the experience at the restaurant, according to Miller.
“That’s our entire concept — the experience, whether it’s through food, drink, the music or the art,” she said. “We want our guests to come and mindfully play and enjoy. There’s always something new every time you come to the location.”
