NEW ALBANY — Agave & Rye, a taco chain with six locations, is adding its seventh in downtown New Albany.
The restaurant is opening at the former Hull & Highwater building at 324 E. Main St. Yavonne Sarber, who founded Agave & Rye with her husband, Wade Sarber, said the New Albany restaurant is expected to open Feb. 12.
The company’s first restaurant opened three years ago in Covington, Kentucky, and a location on Baxter Avenue in Louisville was opened a year ago.
“We put a lot of time and research into where we want to go, and it’s important for us to feel we can add to a community,” Sarber said. "A place like New Albany has just got such a wonderful history; the community is wonderful, the landscape’s wonderful, and there’s a lot of opportunity there.”
Although there is already an Agave & Rye in Louisville, Sarber said adding another across the bridge will introduce a “whole new community” to the restaurant.
Sarber said both she and her husband come from a background in fine dining, and they wanted to give customers the “best of both worlds” by “eating the best of food” at a good value with a fun atmosphere.
She said the restaurant features “epic” tacos and drinks. Agave & Rye’s tacos are doubled-shelled with a soft shell flour tortilla on the outside and fried corn tortilla on the inside.
Although Agave & Rye includes some Mexican specialties such as birria braised beef and carne asada, it also offers less traditional taco fillings, such as Nashville hot chicken with macaroni and cheese.
“Everything is made from scratch, and we don’t use freezers,” Sarber said. “Every sauce, every protein, every vegetable and our queso and guacamole are made fresh everyday. It’s a chef-inspired approach to the menu.”
The drink menu includes a number of specialty cocktails made with freshly-squeezed juices, including a house margarita with an “incredible” agave tequila, she said. Agave & Rye features a selection of 87 bourbons and 87 tequilas.
Several new tacos will debut at the New Albany restaurant, including a Kung Pao chicken taco with sticky rice called “The Yoda,” a barbacoa pork taco with bourbon barbecue beans called “The Love Shack,” and a beer-battered mahi-mahi taco called “The Snitch III.”
The New Albany restaurant will introduce “lettuce cups” for a lighter, less carb-heavy option, Sarber said.
Each Agave & Rye location has unique hand-painted murals, Sarber said.
"We want to leave you with an experience while you're there — not only visually, but with the energy that you get.”
The indoor dining area will seat about 90 people inside, and Agave & Rye is adding garage door to the space. The ground-level patio seating seat will be covered with a roof and feature about 60.
The ground-level patio will open quickly with heaters, but the rooftop seating will open in the spring — the upstairs area will seat 40 people and include an outdoor bar.
Sarber said the restaurant will open with full COVID-19 safety protocols, including plexiglass between booths and plenty of sanitation.
“Everything is going to be as stringent as it has been the whole time — the safety of our diners and the public is really important to us,” she said.
The restaurant will hire 45 employees, she said.
“We’re so grateful that we’re expanding pretty rapidly and that it provides even more opportunity for the employees that we’re hiring,” Sarber said.
