The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) National Board has announced funding for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) Humanitarian Relief. The first open application period began April 19 and ends April 30. Applicants will be for eligible expenditures incurred on or after Jan. 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021.
Program funds help people with economic, not disaster-related, emergencies. Funds can be used for a broad range of services, including: mass sheltering; mass feeding; assistance to food pantries and food banks; payment of one-month’s utility bills to prevent loss of services; payment of one-month’s rent or mortgage to prevent eviction or foreclosure; and transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions.
Applicant agencies must be nonprofit, faith-based or governmental and provide eligible services to families and individuals encountered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). All agencies must have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and a Data Universal Number System (DUNS) to apply for funding. Applications are due April 30. Organizations can access the application and guidance on the Emergency Food and Shelter Program website, under the Supplemental Funding Info tab.
Contact Erin Goodlett, egoodlett@stecharities.org, 812-949-7305, if you have questions.
