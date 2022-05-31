Derby Dinner Playhouse will present ALICE IN WONDERLAND as part of its Children’s Musical Theatre series June 4, 11, 13, 18, 25, July 1, 2, 2022. Things keep getting “curiouser and curiouser” when Alice meets the White Rabbit and follows him on a magical adventure to Wonderland. This new musical adaptation is faithful to the original story with songs and dances to add to the wonder, “stuff and nonsense.”
Join Alice as she meets the Cheshire Cat, has tea with the Mad Hatter, and ultimately faces the dreaded Queen of Hearts in this whimsical new musical! Adapted from the book by Lewis Carroll with music by Scott Bradley, ALICE IN WONDERLAND was written by and under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Kathleen Lewis as Alice, along with Katelyn Webb, LaShondra Hood, Cherrie Vaughn, Chase Howard, Tony Milder and J.R. Stuart.
All public performances of ALICE IN WONDERLAND include Breakfast at 9 a.m. and Lunch at noon. An evening performance with dinner has been added on Monday, June 13 (Doors Open 5:45pm). All performances feature a kid-friendly menu and are one hour in length. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.