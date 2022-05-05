NEW ALBANY — Align Southern Indiana (ASI) is spreading the word about its internship program by offering five free, interactive workshops for business owners across Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties.
Beginning Tuesday, ASI will take its internship workshops, titled Aligning Our Workforce: Simplifying Internships, on the road to drum up more interest about the program. During the workshops, business owners will learn how simple it is to participate in an internship program, as well as have a one-on-one opportunity to voice any questions or concerns they might have on the program.
“Align Southern Indiana is thrilled to have the opportunity to speak with local business owners on a personal level to explain how beneficial our internship program is – not only for the students involved, but for the businesses, as well,” said President and CEO Rita Shourds. “We have learned that some companies want to help the next generation learn, but for whatever reason, they are not able to have an internship program yet. We want them to know that there are other options available.”
The travelling workshop will kick off on Tuesday at Mid America Science Park in Scottsburg. All workshop dates will begin with a light breakfast at 7:45 a.m., with the workshop to follow from 8 – 9:30 a.m. Locations include:
· Tuesday: Mid America Science Park (821 S. Lark Road S, Scottsburg, IN 47170) | RSVP by May 6
· Wednesday: Washington County Lifelong Learning Center (1707 N. Shelby St., Scottsburg, IN 47170) | RSVP by May 6
· Tuesday, May 17: Mister “P” Express, Inc. (801 Trey St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130) | RSVP by May 12
· Wednesday, May 18: Harrison County Learning Center (101 Ind. 62, Corydon, IN 47112) | RSVP by May 13
· Thursday, May 19: Southern Indiana Works (2125 State St., Suite 16, New Albany, IN 47150) | RSVP by May 16
The event is free, but seating is limited and registration is required. To RSVP for the event, please email Rita Shourds: rita@alignsi.com. Please include the reservation location and date in the email’s subject line.
For more information on Align Southern Indiana’s internship program, please visit our website at www.alignsi.co.
