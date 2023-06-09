SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local organization is seeking community feedback to create a regional trails master plan for five counties in Southern Indiana.
Align Southern Indiana will present a series of open houses across the area as it develops a comprehensive plan for a network of trails in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington and Jefferson counties. The events will take place June 20-22 in each county.
The organization is also collecting feedback through a survey, which will be available through July 28.
The master plan will support Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority and other local organizations and municipalities in efforts to build a regional trail system.
Rita Shourds, CEO of Align Southern Indiana, said the initiative will be the first comprehensive plan for regional trails in Southern Indiana.
“What we’ve been working on the past four years is really just trying to inventory how many trails we have, and while we were in the process of doing that, we realized that there was really no concentrated effort to look at all of the trails as part of a much larger plan.”
There are more than 65 trails in the five-county region, and most of them lack signage and accessibility.
“The team started talking about the fact that for us to apply for any type of funding from federal or state, we really needed to have some sort of plan,” Shourds said. “It’s a roadmap, if you will, on the creation of these trails within our five-county region.”
Align is looking at a variety of trail types, including walking trails, biking trails and horse trails.
“The first item of business may be simply a roadmap on how we bring the trails we currently have up-to-date and usable,” she said.
The master plan is a “long-term proposition,” Shourds said.
“We won’t create this master plan and then in five years you’re going to have all these trails available to you in five counties,” she said. “That won’t be how it works. This is the logistics of creating a comprehensive and integrated trail system for the five counties, and we have no idea what that will look like.”
The open houses held in each county will allow community stakeholders to learn about the plan and provide their perspectives on the needs in Southern Indiana. HWC Engineering, the firm hired by Align to develop the plan, will consider their input.
“Those community stakeholders can really have a voice and learn about what we’re trying to do, but also our engineering firm....can hear from them how do they use trails, how frequently do they use trails, what types of trails do they want,” Shourds said.
Shourds said Align has received about $90,000 in grants and donations for the regional trails plan, including $70,000 from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant and $10,000 from Duke Energy.
Align is working closely with the South Monon Trail project, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, according to Shourds. The 62-mile trail will run from New Albany to Mitchell, and it includes Clark, Floyd, Lawrence, Orange, and Washington counties.
Community stakeholders have expressed excitement about the initiative, Shourds said.
“We know that it can absolutely draw people for tourism, so the tourism groups are very excited about this potential, and economic and talent development — now that people can work from just about any space, we know the first thing they are looking for is outdoor activities before they choose a location.”
Local hospitals have also shown interest in the regional trails plan.
“We’re a very unhealthy community,” Shourds said. “A lot of people are not healthy, and they are not taking advantage of being outside.”
At the upcoming public meetings, HWC will present a map with each of the trails in the five-county area.
“Now it’s not really just about the current trails, but the trails that are coming into existence,” Shourds said. “Scott County has some sidewalks coming in, and I just got an email from them that said we want to make sure the trails [plan] includes these sidewalks and all of this.”
Shourds said she views the regional trail plan as a “puzzle.”
“I see all these exciting things happening, and I see our plan as being part of the puzzle, part of something much bigger than ourselves to the benefit of not just a county, but looking at us truly as a region — as a multi-county region that can attract first-class employees, first-class employers, people who come for a long weekend and enjoy what we have in Southern Indiana,” she said.
“Especially with Origin Park and Monon South, and now we have the trail plan starting — things that will rival probably what some Southern Indiana folks go to Louisville for. We’re keeping our Hoosiers on this side of the bridge and also providing some of the same amenities they would find in a much larger metropolitan area.”
