Monarch butterflies stop on a local crape myrtle tree after being released at a recent Monarch Festival in downtown New Albany. This year's event is at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater on Saturday. File photo
featured
ALL AFLUTTER: Monarch Festival and Art Fair is Saturday in New Albany
NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana’s annual celebration of the arts and butterflies, the Monarch Festival and Art Fair, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, at a new location — the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.
The event is free and open to the public and will feature a theme of Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with live music throughout the day and popular band, the Juice Box Heroes, taking the stage at 6 p.m.
All proceeds will go toward supporting the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Hope for Harper, a non-profit founded in Southern Indiana that provides support for families with children who have cancer in area hospitals.
The event generally attracts more than 5,000 children and adults for all day arts activities, live artist demonstrations and a Monarch butterfly release.
This year’s festival will feature an air-conditioned VIP tent with food and drink provided throughout the day. VIP tickets are $20 and can be purchased at at the festival.
Food and drink will also be available to all throughout the day with 10 local food trucks in attendance and a beer garden.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana has hosted the Monarch Festival in different locations throughout Southern Indiana each year since 2010.
“We are so excited to return to New Albany this year,” Nicola Jackson, chair of the Monarch Festival, stated in a news release. “With the City of New Albany partnership, this year’s Monarch Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever. We are also thrilled to celebrate the diverse arts opportunities in Southern Indiana at the Festival and look forward to showcasing so many talented artists from our area.”
The Monarch Festival will host 80 to 100 booths with artists and community vendors. Booths are still available, with artist booths at $75 and community vendor booths at $200. Forms and fee information can be found at www.sointoart.org.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana promotes the arts in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties through partnerships with individuals, groups, and businesses. It leverages its events, programming, and space as platforms for community arts engagement.
Cleta Jane (Beard) Holman, 83, of Otisco, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1936 in Pangburn, Arkansas to the late Jesse and Beatrice (Chandler) Beard. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings. Cleta is survived by her loving …
Dennis C. Greer, 78, died Monday, August 12, 2019. The son of the late Charles and Mary Besig Greer, Dennis was born December 2, 1940 in Evansville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Hiroko Greer. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from Toyota Moto…
Margaret Ward, 92, Henryville, passed Thursday. Funeral 11 am Friday; visitation 4 - 8 pm Thursday, after 10 am Friday, Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville. www.AdamsFuneralHomeonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.