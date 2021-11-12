FLOYD COUNTY — Four seats on the Floyd County Council will be up for election next year, and each incumbent plans to seek re-election.
Republicans Denise Konkle, Adam Roberts and Danny Short as well as Democrat Tony Toran each have different issues they will continue to focus on should they be re-elected to the council next year.
Some common issues the council members mentioned include fair compensation for county employees and fiscal responsibility.
Denise Konkle — District 4
Konkle currently represents the fourth district and is the council’s vice president. She first joined the council in 2016 at a Republican caucus and has held the position since.
As a council member, Konkle said she is focused on budgeting and making sound financial decisions for the county. She pointed to some of the work she’s done in her current term dealing with these issues.
“I have been instrumental in developing a process that allows for future planning by putting a five-year cash flow process in place and by hiring an outside financial consulting firm to help drive good long-term financial decisions for Floyd County,” she said in an email to the News and Tribune.
Konkle said that there are many important projects that need to be addressed in the county and it is necessary to ensure good financial planning to accomplish them.
“It is vitally important that the county council ensures good financial planning so that we can address the growth of our county while maintaining the low tax rates that Floyd County taxpayers currently pay,” she said.
Another issue Konkle wants to focus on is fair wages for county employees and developing a plan for continued education and training for them. She said she would like to work on continuing system improvements for county offices “to allow for greater efficiencies and better service to the taxpayers.”
Danny Short — District 3
Representing the third district, Short joined the council for his first time in 2018.
Short said that some of the main issues he will continue to focus on as a council member if re-elected are the county employee salary study, how to spend American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds and keeping taxes low.
Short said that they are doing a salary study within county departments to make sure they are treating employees fairly going forward.
“Part of the plan next year is to get salaries on par and where they need to be with surrounding counties and other counties our size,” he said.
He also noted that the council plans to implement a cost-of-living agreement so they are not giving arbitrary raises as has been done in the past.
Looking at spending ARP funds, Short said he thinks the council is trending in the right direction with regard to how the money has been allocated.
“We’ve helped out some water utilities with some major infrastructure improvements, and captured a lot of lost revenue due to COVID,” he said.
Short said that he intends to continue to fight to keep taxes low in the county.
“We’re the fifth-lowest property tax county in the state, and in my mind it needs to stay that way if not improve on that,” he said, “We’re in a good financial position, way better than other counties around us or in this state. We just need to be good stewards of the people’s money.”
Another big topic Short is expecting to focus on if re-elected is the changing City-County Building, looking at the renovations and relocation of county offices.
Adam Roberts — District 2
Roberts also joined the council for the first time in 2018, representing the second district.
The council member said in a news release that if re-elected he will continue to be fiscally conservative and push for a smaller, more efficient and less intrusive government.
He said that he will push for a government that is more transparent, works for everybody rather than just some and allows citizens to decide how tax dollars are spent as well as make their own choice on how to live their lives.
“I will continue pursuing a one-county government that will save taxpayers money by streamlining services and eliminating areas of redundancy and waste that we currently see in our two-government system,” he said in the news release.
Tony Toran — District 1
Toran is the newest member of the council, winning a Democrat caucus in August after former council member Tom Pickett died earlier in the year.
Having only been on the council for several months, Toran said that it has definitely been a learning curve.
“Hopefully, while I’m learning I can contribute some things to make things better,” he said.
If re-elected, Toran said he will continue his No. 1 priority of being fiscally responsible with the county’s expenditures and receipts to make sure they are operating with a balanced budget.
Having worked in a variety of county jobs, Toran believes he brings a unique perspective to the council.
“I know that it’s important for me to be mindful of the county employees and county officeholders because I understand their needs, and I feel like it’s my responsibility to give them the necessary tools to do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” he said.
Toran wants to make sure county employees are compensated well for their work. He also wants to continue to attract the best people to county jobs so that the best service can be provided to Floyd County residents.
Another issue Toran will focus on if re-elected is infrastructure.
“I want to make sure that the county is funded, and the infrastructure is such that people will want to live, work and raise a family here,” he said.
The primary election will be May 3 before the fall general election. The incumbents will not know if they have competition until after official filing, which begins in January.
The three at-large positions on the council were up for election in 2020.
