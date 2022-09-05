JEFFERSONVILLE — Over Labor Day weekend, the Clark County Museum held an Elvis-themed fundraiser, the All Shook Up! Celebration.
The officials of the Clark County Museum hosted the event to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Elvis’s death. Participants were encouraged to donate money to benefit the historic Howard House, which is the second oldest house in Jeffersonville.
The festival kicked off Saturday afternoon in the back room of the museum, when Butch Polston began his presentation about Elvis and how he got his start in creating custom clothing.
“This all got started in 1979; I had no intention of being a custom designer,” Polston said.
After he saw one of the performer’s costumes, he decided he wanted to have someone make custom Elvis outfits for him. He soon found a woman who offered to make him four costumes if he provided her with the fabric. It wasn’t long after when Polston and his wife began creating outfits.
Surrounded by the array of Elvis artifacts inside the room, the audience listened to Polston talk about Elvis, Graceland, Colonel Tom Parker, and of course, Polston’s journey into his exciting career. He and his wife, Kim, own their own business, B&K Enterprises Costume Co. Inc., which has been in business since 1980.
Some performers, such as Bruno Mars, have donned his custom-made Elvis clothes in their music videos. A couple of other celebrities Polston has encountered include Woody Harrelson and Bill Murray. A set designer saw some of Polston’s suits at Graceland and was quite impressed.
“She called me and said she wanted me to work with them on set. I was also pleased to offer my services to those behind the new Elvis movie,” Polston told the audience.
He also told the crowd of people that it’s never too late to follow their dreams. “I’ve been involved with the Elvis movie since the beginning. I’ve been involved in the making of 29 movies and have met many celebrities," he said. "No matter how old you get, never let anyone talk you out of pursuing your dreams.”
For those who would like to learn more about the Polstons’ business, visit their website at b-k-enterprises.com.
Despite the rain outside, the members of the Dance Clarksville team enthusiastically greeted their audience watching them at The Depot and taught them how to dance like Elvis in easy steps. As soon as the rain let up, the dance troupe moved off the stage and out onto the lawn and did short, choreographed routines to “All Shook Up” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”
Fans screamed as Travis Albertson “Elvis” took the stage to the theme from the movie Space Odyssey 2001, a popular tradition for the king. He performed some of the artist’s greatest hits, such as “See See Rider,” “Love Me Tender,” “Hunk of Burning Love,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” and a faster version of “Hound Dog.” The audience enjoyed every minute of his performance.
Many fans of Elvis know one of his favorite foods was peanut butter and banana sandwiches, so what better way there to celebrate that than by having an eating contest? In front of the Howard House right next door, contestants chowed down one of the king’s signature dishes as those in the audience cheered them on.
After the contestants and onlookers had their fill of the eating contest, they headed back to The Depot for the Elvis Sings performance.
The Elvis Trivia Contest was the last main event of the evening Saturday. Those who had pre-registered their team participated and showed off their knowledge of the king of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
On Sunday, fans were free to look at the Elvis display in the back room, Butch gave his talk again, and Albertson gave another rousing performance. Kolton Norton took the stage and delighted fans, after which there was an Elvis singalong.
Once that was over, eager fans watched Rosie and the Rockabillies. The five-piece band performed popular songs during the Elvis era, as well as some from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Though the main events were all over by Monday, fans could still come to the museum and browse the items connected with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
For those who would like to learn more or donate money to the Clark County Museum, visit the website www.clarkcountyinmuseum.org.
