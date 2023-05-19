The Jeffersonville Township Public Library launches the All Together Now Summer Reading Club on May 30, 2023. Summer Reading Club is available to children and teens up to age 18. Participation is simple: register through the library, read what you like, log it, and win prizes for reaching reading goals.
Over the next two months, the library will host free activities for children, teens, and adults to encourage a love of reading and learning. The summer kicks off with Animal Tales, bringing their animal ambassadors to both library locations on June 2. Themed events all summer long include Silly Safari/Animal Show, Kentucky Herpetological Society reptile show, a fossil exploration with Falls of the Ohio, a mussel exhibit, a Traveling Lantern Theatre Company family play, a Teatro Tercera Llamada family play, and many more. Pick up a calendar at the library or check out our online events calendar for more information.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer the Cultural Pass to youth, an innovative initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in our community. The pass is valid for one-time general admission at each participating venue from June 1 to Aug. 6. There will be both virtual and in-person opportunities with the pass. It is free to youth ages 0 - 21 and will be available at both Jeffersonville Township Public Library locations.
There is a serious side to Summer Reading Club. While the libraries aim to champion reading through interesting activities, the primary goal is to help youth succeed and become lifelong learners. Research shows that reading over the summer prevents skill loss. Not to mention, students who read recreationally outperform those who do not. Library employees strive to provide a lighthearted, fun opportunity to get children and teens engaged in reading and get their school year started with a boost.
Library staff want to thank JTPL Friends of the Library, the Fund for the Arts, Bearno’s, Clarksville Strike & Spare, Dairy Queen 10th Street, Old Spaghetti Factory, Squire Boon Caverns, and Texas Roadhouse for helping make this a great summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.