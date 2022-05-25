Cindy Green, President of International Altrusa Club of New Albany, at its May 18 meeting presented a check for $375 to Alisha Farnsley-Hess, assistant director of Open Door Youth Services, for birthday parties for their residents. The money was donated by the Altrusa members of New Albany.
Altrusa International Club of New Albany also installed its new officers. From left are Susan Robbins, corresponding secretary; Cindy Green, president; Carol Walton, second year director; Edan May Holz, secretary; Marge Robison, second year director, and Sue Williams, treasurer.
