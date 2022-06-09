Putting books in the hands of others to enhance literacy and the love for books is a goal of Altrusa. Altrusa of New Albany dedicated its Little Library located between Depauw Memorial Methodist Church and Brandon's House on Beeler Street on June 2.
Altrusa Club of New Albany dedicates Little Library
