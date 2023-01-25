NaTasha Reimer, Executive Director of Mulberry International, was the speaker at the International Altrusa Club of New Albany’s meeting Jan. 18.
Mulberry International has been working with displaced and at-risk families and children in the city of Mariupol in the Ukraine since 2015.
Reimer discussed the death, destruction, and displacement of the people of Mariupol as a result of the ongoing war with Russia. There is nothing left of the city. Mulberry continues to minister to displaced and at-risk population of the Ukraine through evacuating people into safer regions and countries and providing food and humanitarian supplies.
If you would like to learn more about the endeavors of Mulberry International, contact Reimer at Natasha@mulberryinternational.org.
