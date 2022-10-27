Altrusa International Club of New Albany donated money to Fairmont's school counselor, Katie Fahy, to purchase a license for the GoZen! program as part of Make A Difference Day.
In the past few years, it has become apparent that school counselors need to do more as as school counselors to address the rise in students' mental health needs.
While teaching students to identify and manage strong emotions has always been a part of the elementary school counselor's curriculum, Fahey has wanted something that would go further in helping them become more resilient and adaptable in the face of stress, anxiety, and other challenges.
GoZen! is an online social/emotional learning program that helps teach mindfulness, resilience, impulse control, and emotional intelligence so that students can transform and transcend anxiety, stress, trauma, and other overwhelming emotions. GoZen! also provides tools and resources for parents, who have increasingly reached out to elementary counselors for support for their children's mental health needs.
Through engaging animated videos, hands-on activities, worksheets, posters, and printables, Fahey will have relevant tools to work with children at the individual, small group, and classroom levels, across grade levels.
Children cannot effectively learn if they are stressed or worried. Equipping them with coping skills, a growth mindset, and resilience will help them to not only be better learners, but to thrive in the face of life's challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.