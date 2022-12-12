FLOYD COUNTY — A recent event celebrated New Albany-Floyd County alumni while raising more than $41,000 to support students and teachers in the district.
Last Friday, the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation presented the inaugural Legacy NAFC Alumni Royal Court crowning ceremony at New Albany High School. Justin Endres, a local attorney and NAHS graduate, took the crown at the event after raising the most money for the campaign.
The event occurred before Friday’s basketball game between NAHS and Floyd Central High School, and it featured eight candidates, including four NAHS alumni and four Floyd Central alumni.
The fundraising campaign launched about a month ago, and the goal was for each candidate to raise $5,000 with a collective goal of $40,000. The total 41,434 raised will go toward the NAFC Education Foundation’s initiatives in schools across the district.
Endres competed against fellow NAHS alumni Courtney Lewis, Dan Williamson and Danielle (Limeberry) Periago, as well as Floyd Central alumni Bobby Libs, Jennie (Johnson) Olmstead, Kate (Nealy) Burger and Scarlett (Hartlage) Shine.
“It was well-received from the general public,” NAFC Education Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bliss said. “There was a lot of excitement, buzz and cheers in the gymnasium Friday night at New Albany High School, and it was a really fun event to be a part of. I’m so, so grateful for [the candidates’] commitment to this cause.”
Bliss said the money raised from the campaign will support a variety of causes, including $500 grants for teachers to help them receive supplemental resources for their classrooms.
The money will also go to Blessings in a Backpack, the Imagination Library, Junior Achievement field trips and other miscellaneous projects.
Endres graduated from NAHS in 1996. He is an attorney who has worked for Young, Lind, Endres & Kraft in New Albany since 2009. He is the founder of the New Albany Track Club, a nonprofit that organizes elementary school running teams in Floyd County, and he is involved with New Albany Little League.
The track club allows kids to develop “genuine confidence” as teammates cheer them on, Endres said.
Bliss describes Endres as a “generous individual” who has “done a great job” in forming the track club for elementary kids across the district.
“I think he really values volunteer work and a sense of giving back to the community that made him who he is today,” he said. “I think he has a lot of pride in New Albany High School and our schools.”
Endres raised more than $7,500 for the NAFC Education Foundation through the Alumni Royal Court campaign. He enjoyed the opportunity to engage in friendly competition while raising money for a good cause, he said.
“The Education Foundation does a lot of good things, whether it is Blessings in a Backpack or helping bridge the gap for field trips, and it was nice to have a little competition that was friendly and that is all going to the same place,” he said.
Bliss said the annual event will feature a different set of alumni each year. Although this year’s royal court event has ended, the campaign is still active, and he encourages people to donate online: p2p.onecause.com/legacynafcroyalcourt
