LOUISVILLE - On April 10, a tragic incident occurred at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Minutes before the bank was to open for business that day, staff had gathered for a board meeting. Twenty-five-year-old shooter Connor Sturgeon took the lives of five people and injured eight more, including some of the responding officers. Sturgeon was an employee of the bank and had been working with them for around two years.
The horrific ordeal impacted many, including Louisville’s newly-elected mayor, Craig Greenburg. So many suffered a great loss that day as they mourned the passing of the victims, and days after the shooting, a vigil was held on site for those who lost their lives. One of those victims was 57-year-old Deana Eckert, the executive administration assistant for Old National Bank. Not only was Eckert an employee of the bank, but she was also a volunteer for the local branch of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Saturday morning at the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Indiana Chapter on Dutchman Lane in Louisville, the organization held a memorial service for Eckert. Eckert was a resident of New Albany. Friends, relatives, and acquaintances gathered in Suite 410 of Kaden Tower to celebrate Eckert’s life and dedicate a room in her memory to commemorate her life and years of service as a volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Indiana Chapter facility.
Chapter Executive Shannon White opened the service and addressed the attendees. “I am pleased to open this room and name it in honor of Deana. She has done so much great work for us, and we want to celebrate that,” she said.
Greenburg was also in attendance and had the following to say about Eckert, “We have suffered a great loss. But amidst that pain, it’s nice to have an occasion to celebrate Deana’s life. She was an amazing person who gave so much love and care.”
Greenburg was also close friends with one of the other victims, 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, who was the Old National Bank branch’s senior vice president.
Eckert’s family members wore T-shirts saying Deana Strong on the front and Love Like Deana on the back, a message of positivity they wanted to share. Her husband, Mike Eckert, spoke before and after they unveiled the marker of the Deana Eckert Community Room. While he shared stories with the participants, a digital photo collage played on a large-screen TV directly above her memorial table, which contained a large framed photo, as well as some physical family photos.
After the service, White said, “She started volunteering around 2015. She was passionate about her mission and was instrumental in educating people at the bank about the warning signs of Alzheimer’s. She let some of her coworkers at the bank know Alzheimer’s can also affect the financial decisions of those who have it.”
White also mentioned the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser, which is held nationwide. For those who would like to learn more about the Walk or the local Alzheimer’s Association, please visit the following website: https://www.alz.org/kyin.
Eckert lived an active life. She was a beloved wife, mother, friend, coworker, and volunteer. Dedicating an entire room to such a deserving person is only befitting to celebrate her kind and generous spirit for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.