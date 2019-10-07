JEFFERSONVILLE – Officials from One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, in coordination with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), announced Amatrol Inc.’s interest in expanding operations at its current location, 2400 Centennial Blvd., in Jeffersonville, early Monday. The proposed 26,000-square-foot expansion would accommodate the company’s growth in domestic and international markets, as well as the introduction of new product lines in smart automation and HVAC hands-on training equipment and e-learning software. Plans call for the hiring of an additional 35 full-time positions at a salary level estimated to be 25 percent above the Clark County average.
“Amatrol now has a plan which, with the support of local and state governments, will allow us to expand our facility to accommodate more clients in new and innovative ways. We are very energized about the possibilities and look forward to working with One Southern Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville and other partners to achieve this goal,” Amatrol President Paul Perkins said in a news release.
Company officials will appear before the Jeffersonville City Council to request tax abatement for the proposed $2.5 million expansion project’s qualifying investment. If approved, the tax abatement will allow Amatrol to phase in its property taxes over time.
“The City of Jeffersonville is very pleased to see the continued improvements and capital investment at Amatrol, Inc. We believe this expansion project is indicative of area manufacturers’ confidence in the region and a national trend to train and skill-up the workforce, in general," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said in the release. "As a manufacturer of training equipment, we feel confident Amatrol’s continued growth is a good barometer for the stability of the area’s manufacturing sector.”
Founded in 1978, Amatrol has its origins as a department of Dynafluid, founded by Don and Roberta Perkins. Amatrol was incorporated in 1981, and current President Paul Perkins is the son of the original founder. The company designs, develops and manufactures technical training systems, highly- interactive eLearning, hands-on simulators, and other equipment and software to train entry-level and transitioning employees for many diverse industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, packaging, etc.
The IEDC offered Amatrol up to $150,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. The IEDC will also offer up to $200,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is not eligible to receive incentives until jobs are created and qualified capital investment is made.
“Amatrol is an internationally recognized, award-winning company that is not only a good community and philanthropic partner in Southern Indiana but also a representative of the best our business community has to offer,” said 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser. “We congratulate the company and its president, Paul Perkins, on their accomplishments and will work to assist Amatrol in their growth plans in any way possible.”
