Amazon donated 10,000 face shields to Greater Clark County Schools this week to help keep students and staff safe as they begin the school year.
The face shields are valued at over $25,000.
"This donation is one way we are using our innovation and scale for good to support the teachers and staff at Greater Clark County Schools as they perform a vital service — educating our children," stated a news release issued by Amazon.
The company operates seven facilities in the Louisville area including in Southern Indiana.
The face shields were designed by Amazon Prime Air based on direct feedback from medical professionals.
"The Greater Clark County Schools leadership team and board want to give a sincere thank you to Amazon for their continued partnership and for supporting our district's mission of keeping each member of our school community safe as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis," said Mark Laughner, superintendent of Greater Clark County Schools.
"Amazon's generous face shield donation embodies the selfless cooperation that is vital during these unprecedented times as we return to the classroom."
In addition to the school donation, Amazon also gave the Clark County Health Department 25,000 face masks Wednesday. Those face masks are intended for distribution to local residents.
