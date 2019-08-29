Amazon donates $20,000 to Greater Clark for robotics program

RIVER RIDGE — Many local schools will now be able to expand their STEM programs after receiving thousands of dollars from Amazon.
On Wednesday, representatives from the Amazon Fulfillment Center in River Ridge announced a donation of $20,000 to Greater Clark County Schools to fund the district's VEX K-12 Robotics Program for the 2019-2020 school year. Robotics club members from Jeffersonville High School and Charlestown Middle School attended the announcement and participated in tours of the facility.
Sunender Mann, director of operations from the Amazon Fulfillment Center, said Greater Clark has "done a great job in developing the leaders of tomorrow," and the award is a way to give back to the community.
The donation means that students will have the latest technology to develop real-world skills, he said.
"We certainly hope that this opportunity is going to ignite the students' curiosity regarding how they can take advantage of the STEM education in the classroom, as well as getting access to the technology to help them learn and make learning more fun," Mann said.
Wednesday's event provided opportunities to show students how Amazon uses science, technology, engineering and math in its day-to-day operations, Mann said. In addition to the tour, students worked together to build "clawbots," or robots that can pick up objects, from a robotics kit.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the $20,000 donation will go a long way in the growth of the district's robotics program, which is supported by VEX Robotics. VEX trains robotics coaches and provides schools with building materials, instructions and access to software.
"We know that STEM jobs are the jobs of the future, and we know that as a district, it's our responsibility to prepare our students for those jobs," he said. "We want to do our part."
Laughner said through the donation, the district can make sure every school in the district has a robotics team, along with the supplies and equipment they need to compete at the state level and to learn about STEM career opportunities, including robotics, advanced technologies and automation.
"We've been doing this for two to three years at the schools, and we're always looking for funding, so this really helps us in that regard to get kids involved and keep them involved," he said.
The robotics programs allow Greater Clark students to build critical thinking skills, and it allows them to compete throughout the district or state. The district is working to establish programs at each high school, middle school and elementary school, Laughner said
He said Greater Clark wants to partner with businesses inside and outside of the district, and he was happy the students could learn about career opportunities in the area.
"With Amazon being in our backyard, it's great they are willing to partner with us," he said. "Our job is to try to build the workforce for companies like Amazon and the other companies in River Ridge and throughout the district. Any time we can partner with a partner like Amazon we're very pleased and want to be involved with them."
Mann said STEM programs in schools help teach students real-world applications and critical thinking skills that apply to jobs at companies such as Amazon. He said while the River Ridge site is not a robotics facility, Amazon has robotics facilities throughout the country.
Brian Hester, teacher and robotics coach at Charlestown Middle School, said the school has many kids who want to participate in robotics, but they cannot afford to provide enough equipment for all who are interested in joining. He hopes Amazon's donation will allow the program to grow.
"They make robots that will pick up balls, that throw figures, that will move figures, that will stack cones," he said.
Zach Anderson, teacher and robotics coach at Jeffersonville High School, said as the school's program continues to grow, the donation will not only help the robotics club receive additional equipment, but it will also provide more updated equipment to the students.
"When we go to these competitions, other schools have the newest and latest editions of this VEX stuff," he said. "It's nice to be on that same level with them."
Adela King, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, is a member of the school's robotics club who attended Wednesday's event at Amazon. She said she enjoyed learning about the process behind the Amazon Fulfillment Center at the tour, and she hopes the grant allows more people to become involved in the robotics club and STEM programs at the school.
"It's very cool to be able to interact with other people who have different ideas, come together and build something with one common goal," she said. "It's very neat and cool to be able to do this. I want to be a mechanical engineer, so building stuff is kind of what I want to do — this is good practice for that."