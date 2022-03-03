SOUTHERN INDIANA — On Thursday, Amazon announced partnerships with Indiana University Southeast, the University of Louisville and other local universities to provide fully-funded college tuition to local front-line employees in Kentucky and Indiana.
In Indiana, front-line employees will have access to:
• Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
• Indiana University Southeast
• Indiana University South Bend
• Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana
• Vincennes University
In Kentucky, front-line employees will have access to:
• Bluegrass Community and Technical College
• Campbellsville University
• Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
• Gateway Community and Technical College
• Jefferson Community and Technical College
• Thomas Moore University
• University of Kentucky
• University of Louisville
These partnerships are part of Amazon’s initiative to expand career advancement opportunities it offers its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. by partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to provide fully-funded college tuition. The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing enhancements to Career Choice—an Amazon upskilling program designed to help frontline employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
“I am thankful to Amazon, and these colleges and universities, for enhancing Kentucky’s strong Adult Education network through this partnership,” said Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “When companies invest in their employees’ education, they see a huge return on that investment and expand the scope of success for all of Kentucky.”
“We are proud to be a part of the Amazon Career Choice Network,” said IU Southeast Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Kelly Ryan. “This is a tremendous benefit for our students and for Amazon employees to attain their educational goals. It will pay big dividends to the regional economy for decades to come.”
Frontline employees in Kentucky may also take classes offered by new national nonprofit education providers, including Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University–Global, Western Governors University, and National University. Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses—all for free.
“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”
These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which now offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.
With Career Choice, Amazon works to make it easy for employees to advance their education—even building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings. Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states. Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees. As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency, and high school completion programs. Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.
Career training is just one of the industry-leading benefits that Amazon offers to its team. In addition, Amazon pays employees an average starting wage of $18 per hour, which is more than double the federal minimum wage, and provides comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and additional benefits for employees and their families.
To learn more about Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice
To learn more about Amazon’s $1.2 billion investment to upskill 300,000 employees in the next four years, visit: http://aboutamazon.com/upskilling2025
Amazon jobs are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. Interested candidates can see the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.