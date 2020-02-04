JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville-based American Commercial Lines Inc. announced Tuesday that it has agreed to reorganize under a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to continue its usual operations.
The company, which owned the former Jeffboat shipyard and has headquarters in Jeffersonville, announced in a news release that it has entered into an agreement to reorganize with holders of a "substantial majority" of its lenders.
ACL intends to file for voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, the release stated. The company and related entities are seeking approval of a "pre-packaged" plan for reorganization.
The company would receive $200 million in new capital to support liquidity and investments in the business under the terms of the restructuring plan, which is expected to lower funded debt by about $1 billion.
ACL is expecting its operations to remain normal throughout the "contemplated court-supervised process."
"Upon emergence, ACL will continue to provide customers with competitive and reliable barge transportation services," according to the release.
Mark Knoy, ACL president and CEO, stated in the release the company is facing challenges like many others in the industry, and over the past four years, it has struggled with "challenging market conditions, the weather and the closure of key areas of the river system for extended periods of time.
"We have responded to these challenges by reducing costs and maintaining a high degree of financial discipline,” Knoy said. "The actions we are now taking will significantly reduce our outstanding debt and the associated costs to service that debt, freeing up our available resources to be fully devoted to competing in today's market.”
Two years ago, the bulk carrier closed its Jeffboat shipyard in Jeffersonville after 80 years of manufacturing barges along the Ohio River. ACL, one of the country's largest barge operators, has been in operation for 105 years, and it runs a fleet of 3,500 barges carrying bulk materials throughout the Mississippi River system and its tributaries.
A number of issues have been affecting the industry, including the Trump administration’s trade war with China, decreasing demand, a global downturn in manufacturing, and the effects of flooding upon river traffic.
Andrew Stosberg, counsel attorney at Middleton Reutlinger, specializing in corporate and bankruptcy law, said Chapter 11 exists to allow businesses to "reorganize their affairs in any number of ways."
"The goal of most companies that file for Chapter 11 is to come out of bankruptcy while continuing to operate and emerge from bankruptcy with a better balanced sheet and/or more efficient operations,” Stosberg said.
Having a prepackaged Chapter 11 plan is often a positive sign for companies, since it means negotiations with creditors and other parties have taken place before the bankruptcy filing, according to Stosberg. Many bankruptcies are filed with little to no prior negotiations with these parties, he said, and they can take many months or years, but the prepackaged plan could allow the bankruptcy to proceed quickly.
"By having a prepackaged plan, you have the potential of a much shorter bankruptcy, and it saves a lot of money for the company because typically, there are a lot of expenses associated with big Chapter 11 [cases]," Stosberg said.
The press release also stated that ACL has received a commitment for debtor-in-possession financing, including a $640 million asset-based loan and a $50 million term loan from certain lenders. With court approval, the financing and cash from ACL's ongoing operations would be used to pay off its existing asset-based loan and support its business throughout the process.
The company also plans to pay suppliers in full under "normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date," the release stated. General unsecured pre-petition claims, or those filed before the bankruptcy filing date, will also be paid in full in the "ordinary course," depending on court approval of the prepackaged plan.
“A lot of Chapter 11 [cases] don’t end with creditors being paid in full, so if the plan happens, it’s a great result," Stosberg said.
Knoy noted in the release that the company will continue to provide customers with the "safest, most cost-effective and environmentally friendly barge transportation solutions."
"With this plan, we will have more liquidity to support our operations through economic cycles and weather patterns and additional financial flexibility for fleet management. In addition, we will be able to focus more of our resources on investing in the business to support future growth," he said. "We appreciate the support of our financial stakeholders, which we believe represents a statement of confidence in our business and enables us to move through this process on an expedited basis."
