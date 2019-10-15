NEW ALBANY — A New Albany development will bring together a network of health care services in one medical complex.
One Southern Indiana, city officials, developers and health care representatives broke ground Tuesday on Innovation Place, a medical facility that will be built on the campus of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana at 3000 Technology Ave. The $10 million development will bring a 31,888-square-foot building to a vacant space near the Purdue Polytechnic located just off of Charlestown Road, including a 22,284-square-foot office space that will be home to American Health Network, which is part of Optum.
The medical facility will bring more than 50 jobs with average pay of $67,000 to the facility, and construction on the two-story building should be complete by late 2020. The new American Health Network office will consist of providers from five smaller practices located in both New Albany and Charlestown. The building will include a wide variety of services, including primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, telehealth and research development, along with specialty care such as orthopedics, foot and ankle and respiratory therapy.
The city is providing $350,000 in infrastructure for the development, and the facility will make up three acres of the 43-acre property donated to the City of New Albany and Purdue in 2006 by the Shine family.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed his excitement for the project at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony.
"This terrific addition to our city will provide a big boost toward improving the overall health of the citizens of New Albany," he said. "The momentum continues, and this development is another indicator of positive growth for our river city."
Dr. Ben Park, CEO of American Health Network, said consolidating its Southern Indiana offices into the upcoming medical complex will help American Health Network coordinate its services.
"We've offered a lot of services in our individual practices, but we'll bring those altogether under one roof," he said.
Dr. Brian Heimer, a New Albany-based family care doctor with American Health Network, is among the medical providers who will work in the new facility.
"It's all about taking care of people, and this is going to be our new home base — our new home base to take care of the people," he said. "This is ultimately why we got into medicine in the first place. It's about caring for people, it's about caring for Hoosiers, and that's what we want to do."
Heimer said the facility will bring a "brand-new patient care experience" focused on providing quality care at a low cost.
"We want to use this as our spring board to really reinventing the patient care experience so the patients can feel comfortable and get the best possible care," he said. "We're trying to open the doors and provide access to all. We're also interesting in forging closer partnerships with other health care institutions as well, such as [Baptist Health Floyd]."
In addition to patient care, another major focus at American Health Network's new facility will be research, including diabetes, COPD, obesity, oncology and more.
Jeff Shireman, partner with Shireman Construction and owner of Shireman Real Estate and Development, is working with Kovert Hawkins Architects and commercial broker John Lopp to develop the facility. Although American Health Network is taking up most of the building, 6,500 square feet are still available for lease on the second floor for professional offices, he said.
Mike Chappell, operations manager of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, is looking forward to the addition to the research park, and he is confident that the medical complex will serve "the greater good and bring high-tech and high-paying jobs to the area," he said.
"At the Purdue Research Foundation, we are grateful to Jeff Shireman for bringing this great opportunity to the park, the American Health Network for locating here and bringing their important services and excellent jobs, to the City of New Albany for their willingness to be invested in the growth of this park and to One Southern Indiana for their continued work in the health of our regional development," he said.
1si Executive Vice President Matt Hall said the development will improve quality of life and raise the bar for health care services in Southern Indiana.
"And it's a fantastic location, so it's convenient for a lot of folks to get in and out, and the services that they offer here are second to none, so I think that is important that we don't have to got to other cities or locations to get services when we could find them right here in New Albany," he said.
