JEFFERSONVILLE — An upcoming event will combine exercise, fundraising and family fun.
The American Heart Association is presenting CycleNation on Saturday, May 14 at the Clark County YMCA in Jeffersonville. This is the second year of the Southern Indiana event, but it is the first time it has been presented in-person, since it took place virtually last year due to the pandemic.
Whitten Montgomery, heart challenge director for the American Heart Association in Louisville, said attendees will be “riding together to promote heart and brain health.”
CycleNation will feature two hours of cycling on stationary bikes with teams of four to eight. Those on teams of eight will ride for periods of 15 minutes, and those on teams of four will ride 30 minutes.
“It’s a basically all about continuous motion and promoting healthy ways we can get the community to move together,” Montgomery said.
The event also acts as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Last year, about $84,000 was raised virtually for the event. So far, about $74,000 has been raised for this year’s campaign, and the goal is to raise at least $10,000 more. The money raised for the American Heart Association will support research for cardiac care.
Martin Padgett, president and CEO of Clark Memorial Health, is the chair of the CycleNation event. The event brings awareness of preventive measures to address issues such as heart disease, and he notes the importance of “having individuals change their lifestyles, whether it’s eating habits or whether it’s exercise.”
“These types of events really emphasize making our communities healthier, whether it’s cardiac research or overall living a better, healthier lifestyle,” he said.
CycleNation will feature a tricycle race for kids ages 2 to 8, and the event will offer a variety of games and activities.Clark Memorial Health will provide health screenings, and University of Louisville Health will raise awareness by sharing stories from survivors.
After the cycling is complete, there will be an afterparty at Upland Brewing Company in Jeffersonville, where attendees will receive “pedals of honor” awards featuring categories such as “most miles traveled” and “most spirited.”
Montgomery said many people do not know about the organization’s efforts with the American Stroke Association, which is connected to the American Heart Association, and the event will include information on topics such as ways to identify a stroke.
She wants the event to help people realize “how healthy lifestyles make a huge improvement.”
“I hope everyone will come out and learn a little bit more and see how we can have fun together with athletic things that keep the body moving,” Montgomery said. “We can embrace knowledge with the community together, so we can all try to help each other in the future,” Montgomery said.
