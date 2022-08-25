Attendees at the regular monthly meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, took part in a ceremony to recognize their organizational flag being raised in front of the American Legion Post 42, Floyds Knobs.
Though they have been an organization since 1982, this is the first time they have had a flag to recognize their group. The auxiliary is currently accepting new members and invite all eligible women in the area to join them in the spirit of service, not self.
The mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, educate citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism. Eligibility includes grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses and direct and adopted female descendants of members of the American Legion; and, in general, those same relationships to men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States during either of the following periods: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918 and any time after Dec. 7, 1941 to the present.
For questions about the organization, call Monica Everage, membership chairman, 812-987-4554; or email her at msweverage@gmail.com. Current annual dues for members age 18 and over are $28; junior members under the age of 18 are $10.
