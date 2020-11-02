JEFFERSONVILLE — For the first time in years, a flagstaff erected 70 years ago in Jeffersonville's Eastern Cemetery to honor veterans once again flies an American flag. On Veterans Day, it will be dedicated and joined by other flags at a ceremony hosted by the Jeffersonville American Legion and Auxiliary.
Fran Davis, a Jeffersonville American Legion Auxiliary member who lives near the cemetery on Graham Street said she and others began working on a way to honor the many veterans of Clark County buried there. She recalled years ago attending a flag ceremony there but isn't aware of any in recent years.
"I went to one probably 20 years ago, it's been a very long time," she said. Her father was an Air Force veteran who passed away five years ago. "I'm not aware of anything they had down here and I thought it would be interesting to have something, on an ongoing basis not just this time."
On Monday, the new flag had already been raised on the pole built in 1950, adorned with the plaque placed so long ago by members of the Jeffersonville American legion, the VFW and the Veterans of the Spanish-American War.
Maria Schindler, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, read from the plaque Monday when visiting the cemetery.
"This staff dedicated to the veterans of all wars who honorable served our country in her hour of need, erected May 15, 1950," she read. Schindler said the Legion and the Auxiliary are happy to be able to have restored a flag where one was long missing, and looks forward to the ceremony next week.
The Legionnaires will host the ceremony and their auxiliary counterparts will also place other flags at the site of the memorial and lay a wreath for the lost veterans.
"It's just something we wanted to do as a community service," Schindler said. "This pole has been so empty, so we said 'let's do this.'"
She said the groups had originally wanted to recognize the graves of every person there who had served in the military but due to the age of some of the markers, and because many records were destroyed in the 1937 flood, it was going to be difficult to gather information in time for this year's Veterans Day. She said she hopes that research can be completed for future ceremonies.
Schindler also said that in talking with the cemetery's management, she learned that there are roughly 6,200 graves, up to 500 of them of people who had served in the military.
Clark County historian Jeanne Burke said Eastern Cemetery was laid out in the 1800s and is the final resting place for many Jeffersonville residents, including veterans and people who lived in Port Fulton, a neighborhood later annexed into the city. It is adjacent to St. Anthony's Cemetery.
