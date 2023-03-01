SOUTHERN INDIANA — Calling all people with interesting collections of knickknacks, antiques and other goods.
Crews from the History Channel television show American Pickers are making a trip to Indiana in April, but they need to know where to go before they get here.
"The team is going to be in Indiana in April. We don't have the exact route just yet," said American Pickers Associate Producer Meredith Ball. "We try to get collectors to reach out to us ahead of time, and based on the interest we receive from collectors and their locations, they map out the route. Submissions are open to the entire state."
Ball said she encourages anyone with an interesting collection, or anyone who knows someone with an interesting collection, to apply.
"Sometimes a collector won't reach out on behalf of themselves, because they don't realize the collection they have," Ball said. "What's amazing is we've found really great collections through neighbors, children and family members...if anybody knows anybody or has visited somebody's house with something interesting, we'd love to hear from them. We'd reach out to any leads."
American Pickers is interested in private collections only and cannot pick from public places, like flea markets.
People who are interested are asked to send their name, location, phone number and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com. People can also call (646)-493-2184 or go to American Pickers on Facebook at @GotAPick.
American Pickers is hosted by Mike and Robbie Wolfe and airs on the History Channel on Wednesday evenings.
Ball said the entire crew has fun finding new collections and people don't need to have extremely large collections to be considered.
"It's a lot of fun, a lot of these collectors are passionate, they've been doing it so much," Ball said. "They love to gush about their journey and what introduced them, that's fascinating to me...it doesn't have to be super, super massive, but a lot of times it's really intriguing for us to go see something we can spend a whole day picking at a property."
American Pickers' most recent stop in Indiana was last year.
