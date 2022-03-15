SOUTHERN INDIANA — Residents of Southern Indiana will be given the opportunity to share their special collections and antiques on national television this coming May.
History Channel’s television series American Pickers will be returning to the state to showcase new collections as they record their newest season.
The show follows brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe as they travel the country and pick through private antique collections and learn about American history. They are looking to recycle and reuse forgotten relics, an American Pickers news release said.
In the show, the hosts meet with the collectors to hear the background behind the items along with the collectors’ stories and the local area.
Meredith Ball, an associate producer with American Pickers, said they are interested in coming back to Indiana for the show because they always find unique collectors.
“There’s something about Indiana and the collectors, and I don’t know if it’s because [there are] so many flea markets and antique shows and places for people to acquire old relics but it seems as though there are a lot of great, unique collectors in the state,” Ball said.
Along with access to these unique items, the passion for collecting by Indiana residents drew the show’s producers back to the state, Ball said.
Ball said they are open to looking at everything, as long as it is a private collection, meaning no flea markets, antique stores, museums or anything open to the public are eligible for the show.
“In general, I just encourage anybody who thinks that they have something unique or rare or some type of old Americana that they want to show off and kind of have us go through the history of, that they should just apply,” she said.
“I know some people are often skeptical that maybe they don’t have enough, but sometimes they do have a really cool, unique smaller collection and we still look at that,” Ball continued.
Those interested should send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection to AmericanPickers@CineFlix.com. The same information can also be left on a voicemail at 646-493-2184. Pictures are also welcome to be sent at the email address but are not required.
Ball said the American Pickers team is beginning to call applicants in the next couple of days, so those who apply would hear back soon.
“If they’re selected, there is a process where a producer reaches out to them so they would know they’re selected and then they kind of go over the scheduling with them,” she said.
There is not yet a set date for when the episodes filmed in Indiana will air, Ball said.
The American Pickers news release also said they are continuing to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and will follow state and CDC safety guidelines and protocols as they film.
