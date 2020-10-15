INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday announced that 1,962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 141,212 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
The number of cases rose by 52 over the same period in Southern Indiana, the majority in Clark County, which saw 39 new cases. Floyd cases increased by 13. The total number of COVID-19 positives since testing began stands at 2,680 in Clark and 1,644 in Floyd, according to state health officials.
No new deaths have been reported in either county; Floyd stands at 65, Clark at 57.
A total of 3,632 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day. Another 232 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,521,402 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,511,060 on Wednesday. A total of 2,420,865 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
