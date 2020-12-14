INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 5,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the state's total number of positive cases to 430,401.
Clark County cases increased by 76 for a total of 6,896. Cases in Floyd County reached 4,244 with the addition of 40 new diagnoses.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.5% in Clark, nearly matching the state rate of 24.8%, and 20.9% in Floyd.
The number of deaths in Clark, 92, and Floyd, 82, did not change.
A total of 6,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Another 310 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,435,885 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,423,719 on Sunday. A total of 4,961,368 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.