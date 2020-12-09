INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 5,853 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 398,417 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Southern Indiana recorded another 134 cases of COVID-19, 94 in Clark County, which also saw another death, and 40 in Floyd County. Total cases now number 6,373 in Clark, which has had 91 deaths. Floyd cases total 3,948 with 81 deaths recorded. Positivity rates remain high, with Clark's at 26.9% and Floyd's at 20.9%.
A total of 6,207 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 98 from the previous day. Another 299 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,352,854 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,338,308 on Tuesday. A total of 4,706,966 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
