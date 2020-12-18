INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported that 6,088 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 453,139 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County added 85 cases for a total of 7,246. Floyd County had 44 new cases, for a total of 4,450. No additional deaths were reported in either county; Floyd's total remains at 85 and Clark's at 100.
A total of 6,944 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 321 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals statewide was 24.4%. Clark's was 24.2% and Floyd's 22.6%.
To date, 2,492,370 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,477,734 on Thursday. A total of 5,157,016 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.