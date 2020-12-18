LOGO20 COVID-19 THE LATEST
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported that 6,088 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 453,139 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.

Clark County added 85 cases for a total of 7,246. Floyd County had 44 new cases, for a total of 4,450. No additional deaths were reported in either county; Floyd's total remains at 85 and Clark's at 100.

A total of 6,944 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 321 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. 

The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals statewide was 24.4%. Clark's was 24.2% and Floyd's 22.6%.

To date, 2,492,370 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,477,734 on Thursday. A total of 5,157,016 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

