The event will feature Lesa Cline-Ransome and James Ransome, a husband and wife, author and illustrator team that have created numerous award-winning titles for young audiences highlighting African-American history.
As part of the Carnegie Center for Art and History's Songs & Stories of Freedom initiative, an author and illustrator team will talk about their work during the upcoming "A Book, A Page, A World: The Artistic Journey of Author and Illustrator."
The event, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Carnegie Center, will feature Lesa Cline-Ransome and James Ransome, a husband and wife, author and illustrator team that have created numerous award-winning titles for young audiences highlighting African-American history. The duo will discuss how they create worlds for children by bridging history, heritage, culture, and curiosity.
Songs & Stories of Freedom is a year-long series of programs interpreting the Underground Railroad and African American history through the power of the arts, including opera, acting, illustration, and literature.
Cline-Ransome’s first book was the biography Satchel Paige, an ALA Notable Book and a Bank Street College “Best Children’s Book of the Year." She later created a number of picture books including "Quilt Alphabet," "Major Taylor: Champion Cyclist," "Young Pele," "Words Set Me Free," "My Story, My Dance," and "Germs: Fact and Fiction, Friends and Foes." Her verse biography of Harriet Tubman, "Before She Was Harriet," was nominated for an NAACP image award, and received a Coretta Scott King Honor for Illustration. Her newest picture biography "Game Changers: The Story of Venus and Serena Williams," is an ALA Notable. "Finding Langston," her debut middle grade novel is a 2018 School Library Journal Best Book, Kirkus Reviews Best Middle Grade Novel, New York Public Library Best Book of 2018 and the 2019 winner of the Scott O’Dell award for Historical Nonfiction and a Coretta Scott King Author Honor book.
Cline-Ransom's books have received numerous honors and awards including NAACP Awards, Kirkus Best Books, ALA Notable, CBC Choice Awards, two Top 10 Sports Books for Youth, a Christopher Award, Jane Addams Award and an Orbis Pictus Recommended Book. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York with her husband. Visit her at www.lesaclineransome.com.
About James E. Ransome
The Children’s Book Council named Ransome as one of 75 authors and illustrators everyone should know. An award-winning illustrator of over 60 books, he received the Coretta Scott King Award for Illustrations for his book, "The Creation" and has received several Coretta Scott Honors for many of his other books as well as being the recipient of The Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance award, the NAACP Image Award for Illustration, and is an ALA Notable Book recipient. His body of work received the Rip Van Winkle Award from the School Library Media Specialists of Southeast New York in 2001. He lives in Rhinebeck, New York, with his wife, a writer of children’s books. Visit him at www.jamesransome.com.
Books will be available for purchase for a book signing following the presentation.
