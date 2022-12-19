Almost any article about the economy mentions the pending recession of 2023. Some are describing 2023 as perhaps the most anticipated economic recession in history.
Despite these recession calls, the labor market remains as strong as ever. We examine the state of the labor market as well as the consumer, responsible for almost 70% of the U.S. economy. Both combined will be the primary reason why the expected recession will be relatively mild.
Despite four consecutive increases of 75 basis points in the Fed Funds rate for the Federal Reserve, the economy continues to show labor market tightness. The unemployment rate remains at 3.7%, one of the lowest on record. Abnormally large job changes continue to show up in the monthly payrolls report, with the last report showing a gain of 263,000 jobs. Unemployment claims continue to run at historically low levels. Despite some small gains in weekly claims, levels continue to fall significantly under 250,000 a week. A historical recession indicator with jobless claims is about 350,000.
When unemployment claims approach that number, this usually coincides with the declaration of a recession. We are far from that number. Now almost three years past pandemic recession, job openings continue to run at record levels. The latest report shows openings of more than 10 million jobs, almost double the number of unemployed.
If a recession is in the cards for 2023, we would need to observe a significant reversal from the current labor market. Monthly job changes would have to go from strongly positive to negative. The unemployment rate would need to increase to over 5%, and we would need to see a noticeable decline in job openings.
Another possibility is a recession, but without a significant reduction in jobs. Some have referred to this scenario as a “jobful recession.” The economy could enter a weaker period, but without the normal disruptions we typically observe with recessions. I do believe that the latter is the more likely scenario. The economy will enter slower growth, and this could be officially declared as a recession, but we are not going to see strongly adverse conditions in the labor market. There will be pockets of higher unemployment in certain industries, but overall conditions will remain relatively sound.
So why will there be an expected recession, with relatively fewer job losses than prior recessions? Think about the mathematics of gross domestic product (GDP), and a process that I will refer to as normalization. Gross domestic product consists of consumer spending, investment, government spending and next exports (exports minus imports). The pandemic brought massive government stimulus that produced abnormal consumer and household behavior. Selling a home in a day, and above the asking price is not normal behavior. Buying an RV that is only available on order, with a waiting list, is not necessarily normal behavior. Buying a couch or refrigerator, and only having to wait several months before it is delivered is not normal behavior.
This abnormal activity was made possible by government stimulus. The shutdowns allowed households to amass savings, and stimulus only added to these savings. This then produced a surge in goods spending never previously observed. This massive surge produced all the supply chain challenges we all have come to learn about, along with the inflation that is finally gradually subsiding.
The economy is now in the process of entering a “normalization” phase. That means that consumer spending will resume to levels that are more consistent with personal income. Given that consumer spending is the largest component of GDP, this will provide headwinds to overall growth. We will also see similar dynamics with business investment. A strong dollar will support import spending, and this will also serve as a drag on GDP.
So, normalization in the economy will lead to slower growth, and therefore the economy will enter a slow growth phase, with a recession being possible. All this will occur with a labor market that does not experience severe adverse disruptions. We will likely see increases to the unemployment rate, but nothing close to the 10% range of the Great Recession. Monthly job gains will decline, but there will be very few months with job losses. The moderating monthly job gains will be part of the normalization process.
The other factor driving the weakness of the recession will be the consumer. Reductions in consumer spending don’t necessarily spell doom. It is simply returning to levels of spending consistent with income, and not the extraordinary levels of stimulus.
Consumer household balance sheets remain strong compared to prior recessions. While consumer debt has increased in the past year, the ability to service this debt is favorable compared to historical patterns. Households are also sitting on untapped homeowner’s equity, and this serves as a cushion against house price declines. As prices moderate, we are also seeing gains in consumer sentiment. So, in addition to a strong labor market, the consumer will also serve as another headwind to a deep recession.
