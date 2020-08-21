It is hard to believe it is almost past time to be thinking about vegetable gardening in the fall, but it is! Mid-August is the prime time to be planting vegetables for the fall. Even though we are almost at the end of August there are a few vegetables that we can still plant.
Leaf lettuce is a great example of a fall vegetable. The last possible date for planting is Sept. 5. Although, it is best to read the back of the seed packet and verify how long it takes to reach maturity. If it has a maturity date of greater than 60 days it would be best to plant that variety in the spring and look for a different variety that has a shorter rate of maturity for the fall. Leaf lettuce is really ideal to plant in the fall because there is less of a chance of it bolting like spring planted lettuce.
If bolting is a new garden term to you, it means that the plant has sent up a stalk with flowers on it so it can produce seeds. It is common to see things like radishes bolt, too. You may be asking yourself now, aren’t vegetable plants supposed to have flowers and set seeds, my other vegetable plants do? For most vegetable plants we do want them to set flowers and be pollinated so that we can reap the benefits, but for things like lettuce, radishes, cauliflower and broccoli, we don’t want them to flower unless we are growing them specifically to collect the seeds. When plants bolt, they can no longer be harvested for consumption. For example, a head of broccoli is comprised of immature flower stalks. If you have ever forgotten to harvest a head of broccoli before, you might see the area we eat become covered in yellow flowers. Once the broccoli is at this stage, the head will have a bit of a bitter taste and isn’t fit to eat.
There may also be some vegetables in your garden that will still be going strong at the end of September into October. Beans, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers and squash are some examples of plants that could still be producing late in the year but are damaged by a light frost. If a light frost is predicted, it is best to cover these plants will some old blankets or rags, but make sure they are weighted down in case it is windy. If they aren’t weighted down then the plants could get damaged if the blankets or rags are blown off. Vegetables like carrots, cauliflower and parsnips can tolerate a light frost, so there would be no urgency to cover them if only a light frost were predicted. Broccoli, cabbage, kale, peas, radish and spinach can handle a frost or two, so there is no need to cover these plants.
Even with summer winding down, there are still a lot of vegetables that can be planted in the garden to provide fresh produce this fall.
