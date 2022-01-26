Clark County Cares had a very productive week on educating the community on Substance Use Disorder (addiction). Many presentations were made and statistics were presented to the community to help us all understand more clearly the hopelessness of addiction and the strength it takes to deal with and treat Substance Use Disorder.
It all started on a Monday but just over the weekend, I was jarred into reality again when I heard that a woman was found dead in a tent off Akers Avenue, just a few feet from where there could have been housing to help her.
Hypothermia, diabetes, or the drugs, or possibly a combination of all three were responsible, we think, but the toxicology results aren’t in yet. Her mother understands like no mother should how awful her daughters’ death was. It was a death no parent should ever have to live with, in a tent, cold, alone, and a beautiful person gone.
I went to her funeral and watched the beautiful video her brother provided to us. His love of his sister was apparent and real as was the loss of her. Her mother bristled as someone in the line referred to her homelessness.
"My daughter was not homeless, she has never been homeless, she has a bedroom — a beautiful room in my home that has never been closed to her, and she was not homeless," she responded.
She told me how she bought two plots in Cave Hill Cemetery so Mary would not have to worry about burying her and she would always know she had a final resting place.
“I never dreamed I would have to bury her,” she said.
I cannot imagine. Until we honestly deal with how to address addiction and Substance Use Disorder we cannot help but understand mothers will continue to bury their children, children will become motherless (Mary had two children), brothers will lose sisters, and fathers will lose daughters. These addicts are not just defined by the drug they use, they are defined by those that grieve them through first their loss to addiction and in Mary’s case, the loss of death.
Since 1985 and the opening of Haven House I have fought for the people we serve to create programming just to watch it defunded through political maneuvering on a state and national level. I have more than once comforted the mothers and fathers of those I served as they buried their children and raised their grandchildren. We have got to do something and do it now.
Programming that would house those in addiction is needed. The political reality of homelessness should engage all of us. It is an issue that has largely evolved due to the politics of the day. The closing of mental health hospitals in this country through Reganomics was the beginning of dismantling the social service networks that had been established to serve those most in need. The mentally ill no longer had access to long term hospitalization and were set out with few or no resources. That trend has continued, although in different ways. We have ignored the pleas to change policy that would enhance and create truly affordable housing attached to services. Until we do that we will not be able to truly deal with those living in the streets or in the woods or in vacant buildings.
There will be some angered by my words. OK, get angry enough to address the issue in a real way. Build programming that is meant to serve and house those in need — the disproportionate number of people living in the streets, under bridges, in the woods for a community (and I mean regional community as in Clark, Floyd, etc.) can be addressed if people work together and build a mechanism that works for all people, not just the compliant people. Mary’s mother had to do what no mother should have to do. She had to bury her daughter, her beautiful daughter. The mother of her grandchildren. Her son’s only sibling.
At her funeral I heard from her friends of the lively, fulfilled, smart, and capable person Mary was, and yet she died in a tent, alone. The unfairness of that has angered me. If we are to truly help those we serve we have to listen. We must seriously engage leadership, the medical community, the political community, and the faith-based community to get things done that will address the growing number of street people. We cannot arrest our way out of this situation, nor can we ignore it. We must act on it.
We have wonderful service providers working together to serve in a “boots on the ground” way but the solutions need to be permanent and available. Policy on housing needs to be examined and we need to elect people who will lead us to solutions in a humane and just way.
The time is now. No other mother should have to go through what Mary’s mother has, and it is time. We have to advocate. We have to push for change and we have to seek those out who compassionately understand we have a Christian duty to do so, as a nation, as a community, and as fellow human beings. Please, let this be the last person who dies in a tent alone in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.