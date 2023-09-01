SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will open up registration for the 2023 Angel Tree program on Oct. 1.
People are asked to go to SANewAlbany.org and follow the instructions there to sign up children for the program that provides holiday gifts free to families in need.
"We are planning to help 3,000 children in the six-county area," said Salvation Army Corps Officer Catherine Fitzgerald. "Anyone from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, Scott and Crawford counties can apply."
Applications are expected to fill before the end of October so people who are interested should sign up as soon as possible.
Fitzgerald said the applications will be similar to how they've been in the past, and there will be in-person dates listed on the charity's website for people who need help applying.
"We are going to be sending out in September letters to businesses and churches and organizations about adopting (Angel Tree participants)," she said. "We are going to hope to have a lot, as many as we can, adopted through businesses."
Adoptions will also be available at Green Tree Mall starting the day after Thanksgiving.
Fitzgerald said need for the Salvation Army's services is increasing, including at the food pantry in New Albany.
People who are interested in adopting from the Angel Tree or volunteering in other ways can contact the Salvation Army.
"They should call our offices at 812-944-1018 if they're interested in getting involved with the Angel Tree," she said.
Last year the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program gave books, clothing and toys to more than 3,000 kids in the region.
More than 800 bikes were distributed to local kids through the program. More than 1,700 gift cards for meals were distributed as part of the Kroger Food Angel program.
A total of 62 volunteers worked 613 hours as part of last year's Angel Tree program.
