JEFFERSONVILLE - Jeffersonville's Animal Protection Association is asking for volunteers and donations.
It has adopted out more than 40 cats over the past few months, but if someone can't adopt a cat right now, there's still ways they can help.
The organization said it needs volunteers for its shelter, the downtown Jeffersonville thrift store Purr-Fect Treasures and PetSmart adoption events.
People who are interested in planning and implementing fundraisers are also needed.
The kittens at the shelter are too young for a public debut, but the group will host its Itty Bitty Kitty Shower online starting this Friday and running until April 30.
Another fundraiser, Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet, has been scheduled for Oct. 21. The group is looking for sponsors along with donations of bottles of wine and bourbon as part of the event.
Dates and details for the Linda J. Hughes Memorial Golf Scramble and Purrs in the city are being finalized.
Monetary donations are also needed to help the group, as it costs $150 to get an animal ready for adoption.
Recently local students have helped the group. In February the fourth- and fifth-grade student council at Jeffersonville's Thomas Jefferson Elementary School sold candygrams. The students then donated the $475 made from the sales to the APA.
People can take a look at available cats by going to Apa-Pets.org/Adopt. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It's at 702 East 11th Street in Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.