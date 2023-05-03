NEW ALBANY — New Albany-Floyd County Animal Control Authority members say the animal shelter will face a financial crisis if the city and county do not come to a resolution on funding.
On Wednesday, the board debated how to approach the issue of animal shelter funding as the dispute continues between the City of New Albany and Floyd County officials.
Susan Rosenbarger, chair of the animal shelter board, said the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is facing “dire financial straits” and will soon be operating in the red if a decision is not reached.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to draft a letter to county and city officials, including both councils, the county commissioners and the New Albany mayor. In the letter, the members will urge the entities to reach a decision on the matter and call for the county to provide funding for the shelter.
If the City of New Albany and Floyd County do not reach a consensus, the board will consider a recommendation to urge for the dissolution of the current interlocal agreement for the joint operation of the shelter. The board is set to meet again May 20.
AN ONGOING DISPUTE
Rosenbarger provided background on the situation facing the shelter, noting that the shelter was set up about 25 years ago with an interlocal agreement between Floyd County and the City of New Albany. According to the interlocal agreement, the entity with the larger population must pay a larger portion of the shelter funding.
Floyd County outside the city limits of New Albany has the larger share of the population, but in recent years, the Floyd County Council has not committed the full portion of the animal shelter budget set by the City of New Albany.
The Floyd County Council has opted to provide payments at the end of the year, and the money has been allocated from the county’s riverboat funds collected through casino revenue.
County council members say the end-of-year payments have been an attempt to avoid overspending by allocating money based on actual expenses at the shelter.
The interlocal agreement specifies that city and county officials meet annually to approve the shelter’s budget, but Floyd County council members say city officials have not adequately communicated with county officials during the budgeting process.
Rosenbarger said as of May 1, the animal shelter has spent about 27% of its budget, or $201,339. The shelter has only received funding from the City of New Albany at this point.
“That means we have approximately 20% of our overall budget left for this year, and that’s $150,766 of what we have left on our books for everything that we do,” she said. “That’s it. That’s what we have from May 1 until we don’t know when.”
The City of New Albany serves as the shelter’s financial manager, and last fall, the council approved this year’s budget of $753,833. Rosenbarger said the county is responsible for 53%, or $399,531 of that budget, and the city is responsible for 47%, or $354,301.
The city paid all of its money for the year, but so far, the county has not appropriated or sent any money for the shelter, according to Rosenbarger.
The county provided $250,000 in December of last year, which was $170,559 short of the county’s share of the shelter budget, she said.
“We cannot run a business where we have a budget and we don’t know until December if that budget’s going to be met,” Rosenbarger said. “You can’t move forward, you can’t make plans, you can’t send people on training conferences or workshops. You can’t plan anything when you don’t know if that money is coming in.”
Several members of the Floyd County Council attended Wednesday’s meeting.
Council member Connie Moon said the city has not provided the county with adequate financial information for the council regarding shelter costs.
“When the council, which is the fiscal body, asks for books, revenues, grant monies, different things, and it takes us five years to get anything from the city, that is an issue, because we can’t justify what we’re paying for, and that’s our responsibility as the county council,” she said.
Moon said the county owes 51% of the shelter funding instead of the 53% billed by the City of New Albany. She also wants to see an “operational budget versus an inflated budget.”
She said the City of New Albany has not cooperated with Floyd County officials on discussions regarding the budget and interlocal agreement.
“The interlocal says the city council and the county council get together and agree on a budget,” Moon said. “I have gone before the city council at their meeting as a county councilwoman and asked for them to meet with us so we could come up with a budget [for the shelter]. I was shot down.”
“I firmly believe the mayor wants your recommendation to divide and get rid of the interlocal so he doesn’t have to be the bad guy,” she said. “He’s going to put that back on you guys.”
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel said the council understands the importance of the shelter’s work in the community, He emphasizes that attempts to set up a meeting with the city council to establish a budget have been unsuccessful.
“[The budget] was only decided by one body — the city council,” he said. “The county council never had a say in that. We were just stuck with that figure and [told to] pay it, and it was never a negotiation, it was never a discussion.”
Striegel said both the city and county are to blame for the situation, and the animal shelter is “caught in the middle.”
“Your employees are wondering what’s going on, and animals have to be taken care of, and I am totally understanding that and not trying to brush over that in any way,” he said.
CONSIDERING THE OPTIONS
The animal shelter board discussed the future of the interlocal agreement for the animal shelter, but it would ultimately be up to the city and county to make any decision on whether to continue or dissolve the agreement.
Joe Wert, a member of the animal shelter board, said the board recently talked with New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan regarding the interlocal agreement.
“Basically the discussions went along the lines of, this isn’t sustainable what we’ve been doing over the past several years,” he said. “The shelter can’t do any kind of planning for new buildings or expansion or renovation or anything like that, so something has to be done.”
The mayor suggested the dissolution of the interlocal agreement, but he did not seem willing to take that action without the support of the board, Wert said.
“The city would then take over operation of the shelter and we would contract with the county for animal control services,” Wert said.
Rosenbarger said as Gahan seeks input from the board, she feels there is a need “to take a stand on saying what we feel would work best for the community and the shelter.”
Jessica Harbeson, a member of the animal shelter board, said she does not feel comfortable issuing a recommendation on the interlocal agreement without further attempts to engage the county and city.
However, she feels it is an option if no agreement is reached in the coming weeks.
“I think the new option [to dissolve the agreement] is a valid second option if we can’t figure this out, because it still provides services to the county and the city, but if the county is not being responsible for its part of it, there are repercussions for that,” she said.
FACING UNCERTAINTY
NAFC Animal Shelter Director David Hall said he is seeking answers to provide his staff, noting that they are concerned about the shelter’s future.
The uncertainty over funding has left the animal shelter staff and facility “in limbo,” Rosenbarger said.
“I’m concerned that we’re going to be losing staff, that the morale of our staff is going down because they don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rosenbarger said.
Monthly payroll and benefits at the shelter add up to about $30,000, Rosenbarger said. Clare Biedenharn, a member of the NAFC Animal Control Authority board, said the shelter was able to provide a small raise for staff last year, but the pay is still low.
“Last summer, the kids that worked the concession stands at the parks were making more per hour than our staff,” she said.
Hall said senior staff members are performing multiple jobs, and they are still experiencing job openings.
“So senior staff members can’t advance into new areas because they don’t have the support staff to fill the job functions,” he said.
