FLOYD COUNTY — What began as a rift between New Albany and Floyd County has advanced into a disagreement by officials within the same party, as an answer to the question of funding the joint animal shelter still lingers.
Tensions boiled over near the conclusion of Wednesday's joint Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners meeting. It culminated with officials suggesting the issue of an equitable shelter funding agreement may not be solved until either new commissioners or council members are elected.
The background of the story spans over a decade. City officials, primarily Mayor Jeff Gahan and his administration, have claimed the county has underpaid in its contract for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. County officials have maintained the city also hasn't honored its side of the deal by failing to meet over budgetary planning.
The county hasn't paid toward its 2021 dues, as officials have hoped to bring Gahan and the city administration to the table to negotiate a new deal.
By contract, the larger of the two entities based on population, which is currently Floyd County, pays 51% of the approved annual budget. The county hasn't paid that figure in recent years, but instead has based its contribution on what the shelter has actually spent for operations.
But the city council has failed to meet with the county council to prepare an agreed-on budget, which is also a violation of the contract. Instead, the city council has regularly approved the shelter budget and the county has been asked to foot its share.
New Albany is the financial agent for the shelter based on the contract, so expenditures, revenue and other information is reported to the city.
The issue has been broached in recent joint meetings and conversations, with some county council members suggesting the commissioners should actively engage city administration in new contract negotiations.
Commissioner John Schellenberger has said such attempts will lead to dead-ends, stating the city has been reluctant to meet to negotiate the deal. To keep from ending the joint agreement and potentially seeing both entities fund separate shelters, Schellenberger has said the county should pay 51% of expenses based on the previous year's reported figures, which must be filed with the state.
These ideas were rehashed Wednesday, but a seemingly frustrated County Councilman Danny Short suggested paying toward the shelter is a waste of time under the current deal.
Councilwoman Denise Konkle led into the interaction by proposing the county pay toward the first quarter shelter budget for 2021 based on last year's expenses.
She added that negotiations are unlikely to lead to a new conclusion based on the city's current leadership.
“It will end when Gahan isn't the mayor anymore,” Konkle said.
Short emphasized his belief that “there's no end game” by paying toward the budget without the prospect of a new contract. He said the issue has been discussed for several years without resolution, and said the county has actually overpaid over the past decade when comparing expenses versus the budget.
After Council President Brad Striegel asked what path the body wants to take, as he concurred with Konkle and other officials that a new deal seems unlikely based on the city's unwillingness to negotiate, Short suggested the roadblock may actually lie with the county.
“I tell you what. Instead of waiting until there's a new mayor elected, maybe we need to wait until there's new commissioners elected,” said Short, one of five Republicans on the council. “I said it.”
The three commissioners are all Republicans, and Shawn Carruthers' seat is the only one up for re-election in 2022.
Carruthers, who had served as Floyd County Republican Party chairman until being replaced this year, responded that “maybe we need to wait until a new council is elected.”
Schellenberger again proposed paying toward the shelter budget based on expenses, an idea that some council members said they support.
Councilwoman Connie Moon, who is the county's liaison for the shelter, said she's uncomfortable doing that unless the city provides better information and accounts for what she said have been overpayments over the past decade.
“You're overpaying the taxpayers' money, and that's not what I was elected to do,” Moon said.
Short motioned to adjourn the meeting shortly after Moon's statement. On Thursday, Striegel said a measure to make a first quarter payment to the shelter will be on Tuesday's meeting.
“It is not my intention to have two animal shelters in the community,” said Striegel, a Democrat. “I think that would be a mistake to split the shelter and try to run a duplicate service when the shelter does a great job serving our community.”
But he also said the city should either include the county in the budget process or negotiate a new deal.
“If we were to pay 51% of a budget that's handed to us, we'd be paying more than we should,” Striegel said.
